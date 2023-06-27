Weissman Lab & Fixstars Solutions to Explore Bone Marrow Research Using Expansion Sequencing

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weissman Lab, led by Dr. Irving Weissman, a professor at Stanford University in Pathology and Developmental Biology, will be working directly with Fixstars Solutions starting in July, 2023. Fixstars and Dr. Weissman will collaborate on in-situ sequencing research.

Conceptual Diagram of Expansion Sequencing (ExSeq)
Weissman Lab is a department of the Stanford Medicine Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, with a research focus on the "phylogeny and developmental biology of the cells that make up the blood-forming and immune systems (https://web.archive.org/web/20110104111547/ http://med.stanford.edu/profiles/Irving_Weissman )." In this particular project, they are targeting the bone marrow blood vessel cells found within mice, and the stromal cells from the skeletal stem cell. Dr. Weissman plans on utilizing the Expansion Sequencing method, which is a type of in-situ sequencing. With this new method, he and his lab will look to find new discoveries on stem cell biology.

Expansion Sequencing (ExSeq) is the process of expanding microscopic particles in order to locate various RNA molecules within cells and tissues. The expansion will not affect the structure of the cells and tissues, but rather enlarge it so microscopes can capture a clearer image. Weissman Lab will use this technique to conduct experiments and capture microscopic images, while Fixstars will run computations on the ExSeq image pipeline. The ExSeq image pipeline also features GPU accelerated software, so results will be completed at a much faster rate.

Fixstars and Weissman Lab will look to change the future of stem cell biology research, and to improve the lives of people around the world.

About Weissman Lab

Dr. Irving Weissman was the Director of the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine for nearly 20 years (2003-2022). The Weissman Lab is a pioneer for stem cell research, as they study "stem cell biology in health and disease and the development of macrophage-based immunotherapy (https://med.stanford.edu/stemcell/institutefaculty/weissman.html ) (https://med.stanford.edu/profiles/irving-weissman )."

About Fixstars Solutions

Fixstars Solutions is a software development company, and global leader in acceleration technologies. We seek to provide the best performance solutions through multiprocessor programming and next generation memory technology, as well as power savings to accelerate customers' businesses in various industries.

Media Contact:

Masana Murase

949.393.8810

[email protected]com

