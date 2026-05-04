Weixin Brand Protection Report Marks a Decade of Partnership, Trust, and Progress in IP Protection

Defending 700+ global brands across 30+ industries & 20+ regions

Scalable, User‑driven and AI‑powered Enforcement

Transforms IP defense from Reactive Takedowns to Sustained Proactive Prevention.

LONDON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today released its 2025 Weixin Brand Protection Report, marking a decade of progress in intellectual property (IP) protection on Weixin. The report shows how Weixin's Brand Protection Platform (BPP), through close collaboration with brands, community participation, and AI-driven detection, has helped shift enforcement from reactive takedowns to sustained proactive prevention.

Key Highlights in 2025

Metric Results Livestream rooms proactively shut down 5.7× more Enforcement value recovered $430 million+ Brands on the BPP 700+ across 30+ industries & 20+ regions New publishing partners on the BPP 14 Suspicious product listings blocked 232,000 Suspicious store applications removed 14,000 Infringing listings taken down 728,000+ Infringing stores penalized 9,000+

A Decade of Global Partnership, Trust, and Progress

For ten years, Weixin has supported brand integrity and advanced IP protection by embedding enforcement directly within its platform to rapidly detect and stop infringement, particularly in fast-growing areas like short-form video and livestream commerce.

"Weixin has built a truly collaborative IP‑protection ecosystem that unites authorities, brands, and users to deliver the next generation of enforcement," said Danny Marti, Head of Global Public Policy at Tencent. "By leveraging AI, real‑time user reports, advanced analytics, and close partnership with brands and regulators, we're creating a trusted environment that lets global brands confidently engage with consumers."

Weixin's approach connects online detection with offline enforcement, translating digital intelligence into real-world action against counterfeiters. In 2025, the BPP helped authorities pursue 37 cases involving more than 300 suspects and totaling over $430 million in value.

Since 2021 the BPP has grown by more than 50 %. Today it hosts more than 700 brands across 30+ industries and 20+ countries and regions. In the past year, the BPP welcomed 62 new members including several from newly added categories, most notably publishing, which saw the addition of 14 publishers since October 2025.

Additionally, the Weixin IP Protection Alliance was launched in 2025 to co‑develop tools, share intelligence, and deepen brand partnerships. This ecosystem approach, combining technology, users, and brand collaboration, positions Weixin as a model for protecting IP while enabling growth in global and digital markets.

"At PUMA, protecting intellectual property is an important component of maintaining brand integrity and supporting sustainable growth," said Wei Zhang, Senior Counsel, Brand Protection at PUMA. "Tools such as the BPP contribute to enforcement efforts across digital channels and, in practice, support broader brand protection strategies spanning both online and offline environments."

User Mobilization at Scale

A key driver of this system is the role users continue to play in helping identify suspected infringement. More than 95% of takedown notices and reports against suspicious personal accounts came from users. Over 99% of reports on suspicious group-chat activity were submitted by users, and more than 96% of infringing accounts were discovered by users.

AI Powers Proactive Prevention

In December 2025, Weixin introduced "Mini-WA," an AI-powered assistant that delivers real-time support and actionable insights to help brands navigate the platform and improve IP governance. As digital ecosystems grow more complex, Mini-WA empowers brands with intuitive, consistent and proactive guidance, enhancing usability and early detection of potential risks.

With the rise of digital commerce and short‑form content, the BPP demonstrates a proven model for integrated IP protection and significant progress to empower brands, safeguard consumers, and foster trust online and offline.

To view the full Weixin Brand Protection Platform Report, please visit: https://static.www.tencent.com/attachments/reports/Tencent-BPP-Report-2025.pdf

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SOURCE Tencent