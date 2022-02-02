"Wejhat Safar"... Unforgettable Adventures on "Alaraby 2"

The first episode of "Wejahat Safar" was broadcasted on "Alaraby 2" on January 5 from Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, known as the city of winds. Baku is located about 28 meters below sea level. The City of Baku , a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is more than eight centuries old, and the city's residents still consider it the safe frontier of the planet.

From Baku, Christelle and Abdulrahman travelled to Cappadocia, known as the land of beautiful horses and hidden caves, on a journey full of adventures and magic. They flew in a balloon at a height of 350 meters to watch the sunrise, and introduced us to the carpet, porcelain and pottery industries.

In Tbilisi, the Capital and the largest city of Georgia, the hosts moved from the main city square and the "Dry Bridge" market, the Ethnographic Museum, and Narikala Castle, where they discovered the country's richeness and cultural and historical diversity. in addition to the traditional Georgian dance and textile industry, and tried out one of the longest sliding ropes in Europe.

In Sultanate of Oman, Christelle and Abdulrahman visited Nizwa Fort.The main bulk of the fort which took about 12 years to complete, is now considered a rare archaeological masterpiece. They introduced us to the Omani dagger (Khanjar) industry that dates back thousands of years. They also took us to "Al Hoota Cave" on the slopes of Jebel Shams, the highest mountain in the Sultanate, in addition to visiting the village of Misfat Al Abriyyeen, and Al Hoqain waterfalls. Abdulrahman tried one of the highest swings in the Arab world.

Episodes of "Wejhat Safar" are broadcasted every Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Jerusalem time (5:30 GMT), with 13 episodes documenting new and unconventional destinations for Arab tourists. In the episode airing February 2, Christelle Saadewill travel to Azerbaijan to discover the mud volcanoes, one of the natural phenomena that amaze tourists because of the volcanic terrain and cracks, the Historical Museum, Juma Mosque, the bath houses, and the Gobustan historical and cultural Reserve, one of the masterpieces of Azerbaijan history.

With Abdulrahman Algamili, we will visit the ancient "Kodialechi" bridge, which survived the various wars that affected the country. He will also take us on a tour of "Nizami Park" and "Khinalug" Village, the ethnographic museum that showcases Azerbaijan history and culture from ancient times until the late Middle Ages.

"I'm interested in museums and cultural and historical landmarks, through which we discover a country's heritage and history, and the cultures and traditions of its people, said Christelle Saade. "We will take audiences on unforgettable adventures, from one country to another to discover their civilizations, cultural and popular aspects, as well as their unique activities."

Abdulrahman Algamili loves experiences and adventures, engaging unconventional activities, and visiting popular markets. "I prefer experiences, getting to know others, and reading the history written on people's faces, in their lanes and alleys, and their simple customs," he said. "In popular markets and small cafes, I discover people, their customs and traditions, their legacies, and their traditional costumes. We promise the viewers visits to distinctive cities and interesting adventures."

"Alarabi 2" frequencies are available on Nilesat 11258 H and Es'hailSat 11310 V, and through service providers Ooredoo, beIN, Vodafone - GigaTv, Cable Vision, Türksat KabloTV, or at www.alaraby.com/alaraby2 and on social media platforms

Al Arabi 2 is a multi-platform entertainment and cultural channel broadcasting from the Qatari capital, Doha. The channel offers Arab audiences a range of programs ranging from music, art, society, comedy, drama, and films and documentaries to suit the diversity of backgrounds and tastes throughout the Arab world.

