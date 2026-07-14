WEKA Appoints Shanta Kohli Chief Marketing Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the AI data and memory infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Shanta Kohli as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A veteran marketer, she brings more than 25 years of B2B enterprise industry experience spanning data infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies to WEKA. Reporting to company co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel, Kohli will be responsible for WEKA's global marketing function, fueling its brand and demand-generation engine, and driving its growth trajectory.

Shanta Kohli joins WEKA as Chief Marketing Officer Post this Shanta Kohli, CMO of WEKA

"The convergence of inference economics, agentic workloads, and infrastructure modernization creates a set of challenges few companies are positioned to solve. WEKA is defining a new category of AI data and memory infrastructure built for this moment," Zvibel said. "Shanta brings impressive experience to WEKA. She is a customer-focused growth architect who has built demand-generation engines from the ground up, helping companies at our stage triple their ARR. Equally, she understands what it takes to move a technical brand through a crowded market and turn attention into revenue by reaching and engaging buyers navigating the same complex business and technology challenges our customers face. We're thrilled she's here."

Kohli joins WEKA from Sysdig, where she spent nearly six years building and leading the company's global marketing organization, progressing from Vice President of Marketing and Demand Generation to Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to Sysdig, she led product and integrated marketing for Palo Alto Networks' network security business. Before Palo Alto Networks, she served as Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Nimble Storage, where she led the company's go-to-market transition from SMB to enterprise and managed its marketing integration with HPE following its 2017 acquisition. She has also held senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems, HP Software, and other companies.

Kohli holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

"The AI industry has reached an inflection point where the infrastructure layer is no longer a background decision – it's a critical architectural choice that has lasting implications for your business," said Shanta Kohli, chief marketing officer at WEKA. "What drew me to WEKA was the chance to build a category-leading brand and growth engine for a company solving the toughest challenges enterprises face in running AI at scale. WEKA has a product that actually delivers on its promises, devoted customers, a massive market opportunity, and a team with the ambition to match. My job is to make sure the world can't look away."

About WEKA

WEKA is the AI data and memory infrastructure company transforming the economics of agentic AI. Its NeuralMesh™ platform unifies high-performance data storage with extended GPU memory, giving enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders a single foundation for training, inference, and agentic workloads. With Augmented Memory Grid, NeuralMesh extends GPU memory capacity by 1000x, accelerates time to first token by up to 20x, and delivers 10x more concurrent users from the same GPU footprint, proven in production benchmarks. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, WEKA enables organizations to scale AI faster, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce the cost of every token served. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

WEKA and the W logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WEKA