WEKA Appoints Software Industry Veteran Hoang Vuong as Chief Financial Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the AI-native data platform company, announced today that Hoang Vuong has joined as chief financial officer (CFO). Reporting to WEKA cofounder and CEO Liran Zvibel, Vuong will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial strategy and operations as it continues to scale amid explosive growth.

Vuong joins on the heels of a record-breaking year for WEKA. The company exceeded over $100 million in annual recurring revenue and grew to more than 500 employees globally, as five of its customers expanded their AI and HPC clusters to over an exabyte of data under management running on the WEKA® Data Platform. In May 2024, WEKA closed a $140 million Series E funding round led by Valor Equity Partners at a $1.6 billion valuation, cementing its unicorn status.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Hoang Vuong as WEKA's new chief financial officer," said Zvibel. "2024 was a banner year for WEKA, as we achieved several major financial milestones and added many of the world's leading AI and HPC innovators to our customer base. Hoang's track record of driving growth and public company experience will help accelerate our momentum."

A seasoned technology executive, Vuong served as CFO at Amplitude Inc. from 2019 to 2023, helping to take the company public in September 2021. Before that, he was the chief operating officer and CFO of GoFundMe. He also held various leadership positions at Intuit, Demandforce, and Deloitte. He currently serves on the board of the software company Revinate, Inc.

"WEKA is leading the way in AI and GPU acceleration and is well positioned to ride the AI infrastructure wave," said Vuong. "I'm beyond excited to join WEKA's talented team and seize the opportunity ahead of us."

WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure with a cloud and AI-native architecture that can be deployed anywhere, providing seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that accelerate GPUs, AI model training and inference, and other performance-intensive workloads, enabling them to work more efficiently, consume less energy, and reduce associated carbon emissions. WEKA helps the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations overcome complex data challenges to reach discoveries, insights, and outcomes faster and more sustainably – including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit www.weka.io to learn more, or connect with WEKA on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

