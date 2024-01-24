WEKA Taps Lior Mozel To Be Its First Chief Engineering Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform software provider for AI and performance-intensive workloads, announced today that Lior Mozel has been appointed the company's first Chief Engineering Officer. Reporting to WEKA cofounder and CEO Liran Zvibel, Mozel will lead the development of the WEKA® Data Platform and the company's global research and development (R&D) organization and engineering teams, helping to enrich and advance its deep-rooted culture of customer-centric innovation as it continues on a trajectory of record growth and adoption.

"Generative AI and GPU technologies are now evolving faster than anyone could imagined, and with them, our customers' requirements are evolving rapidly too," said Zvibel. "WEKA is committed to helping global enterprises, governments, and research organizations overcome AI infrastructure and data management challenges with our deeply differentiated, highly performant, and sustainable data platform software. Lior's deep IT infrastructure expertise and proven leadership and passion for building dynamic engineering teams will strengthen and invigorate our global R&D as we scale development of the WEKA Data Platform to meet these changing requirements and increasing customer demand."

Mozel brings over 20 years of experience building R&D organizations at global software companies to WEKA. He most recently served as Chief Engineering Officer of Cybereason, a cybersecurity software company, where he scaled the company's engineering team to support significant, sustained growth.

Before joining Cybereason, Mozel led R&D at Playbuzz, a content platform provider. He also held several management roles at cybersecurity provider Imperva, most recently as Head of Development, leading R&D worldwide for multiple product lines.

"WEKA is helping to fuel the AI revolution," Mozel said. "I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal point in the company's history and growth trajectory to help build its breakthrough data platform software and fuel the next wave of cloud and AI-powered innovation for WEKA's customers."

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed with the only high-performance data platform software built for the cloud and AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform provides seamless data access from the edge to the data center core to the cloud. It transforms stagnant data storage silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel performance-intensive workloads like generative AI and machine learning consistently and sustainably and help GPUs run faster and more efficiently. The WEKA platform is hardware and cloud-agnostic and can be delivered as a fully managed service, giving customers the ultimate choice and flexibility in deployment and consumption models. WEKA is helping the world's leading data-driven enterprises and most innovative research organizations accelerate time to discovery, insights, and outcomes – including 11 of the Fortune 50. Learn more at www.weka.io.

