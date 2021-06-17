WELA Offers Women Entrepreneurs an Online Workshop for Launching Their Business and Moving It Forward: June 21
Jun 17, 2021, 08:44 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELA is helping female entrepreneurs grow their businesses using Google, through an opportunity to connect and learn virtually:
- How to create and claim your Business Profile on Google
- Learn the importance of reviews
- Attract customers to leave a review on Google
- Marketing features of Business Profiles on Google
- Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps
- Use Google My Business to connect with potential customers
Also, gain information from guest speaker Amy Konary. She is the VP of Zuora and Founder of Subscribe Institute. Help determine if your business should be offering a subscription basis and how to get it started.
"Subscription businesses are growing much faster than the overall economy," said Amy. For example, data shows that subscription businesses expanded at a rate of 12% during 2020.
The online event is Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 11 am PST, and attendees can pre-register at WELA.
WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots not-for-profit women's entrepreneur business organization. It was founded in 2016 in CA and has grown to embrace beyond city boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can sign-up at WELA.
Contact:
Name Jessica Gize
260-255-0077
[email protected]
SOURCE WELA
