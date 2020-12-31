WelbeHealth Administers First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccines to Most Vulnerable Seniors

"This is a momentous occasion for our programs and our society. It's essential that we all get vaccinated, not only for ourselves but for the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our communities," said WelbeHealth President Matt Patterson, MD. "With each vaccine, we are literally saving the lives of our elders who have given so much to enrich our world."

WelbeHealth provides care as part of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that enables older adults to live in the community instead of a nursing home.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, WelbeHealth shifted to a remote home-based care model, providing each participant with an internet-connected WelbeLink computer tablet and delivering care in the home whenever possible. The program has a long track record of positive outcomes, including longer life expectancy and dramatically improved mental health and quality of life. The PACE model has proven dramatically safer for seniors during the pandemic, with 85-95 percent lower infection and mortality rates than nursing homes.

WelbeHealth provides care through PACE, a comprehensive medical and social care model with a decades-long track record of improved quality of life, life expectancy, and personal empowerment for frail seniors. As part of our programs, most participants are able to live safely and independently in their own homes and communities rather than receive care in a nursing home.

