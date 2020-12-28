WelbeHealth Announces Rebrand of PACE Programs Under WelbeHealth Name

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, operator of PACE programs across California, announced that it is uniting its PACE program brands — including programs formerly known as Stockton PACE, Pacific PACE, and LA Coast PACE — under the WelbeHealth name. The new branding emphasizes the organization's cohesion across geographic areas.

Beginning January 1, 2021, the organization's programs will operate formally as WelbeHealth Sierra PACE (serving the Stockton-Modesto region), WelbeHealth Pacific PACE (serving the Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank area), WelbeHealth Coastline PACE (serving greater Long Beach), and WelbeHealth Sequoia PACE (serving the greater Fresno area).

"From our shared mission and values to our remote home-based care model through the pandemic, we've always operated as one WelbeHealth," said Founder and CEO Si France, MD. "Joining our programs more clearly under the WelbeHealth name will help us convey this unity to our participants and our communities."

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that provides comprehensive medical and social services enabling older adults to live in the community instead of a nursing home or other care facility. The program has a long track record of positive outcomes, including longer life expectancy, improved quality of life, reduced rates of depression and dementia, and enhanced personal empowerment for seniors.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, WelbeHealth shifted to a remote home-based care model, providing each participant with an internet-connected computer tablet and delivering care in the home whenever possible. PACE has proven dramatically safer for seniors during the pandemic, with 85-95 percent lower infection and mortality rates compared to nursing homes. PACE services are available at no cost to most participants as part of their Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits.

About WelbeHealth

At WelbeHealth, our mission is to unlock the full potential of our most vulnerable seniors. We do it through PACE, a comprehensive medical and social care model with a decades-long track record of improved quality of life, life expectancy, and personal empowerment for frail seniors. As part of our programs, most participants are able to live safely and independently in their own homes and communities rather than receive care in a nursing home. For more information, please visit welbehealth.com.

