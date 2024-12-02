WelbeHealth Expands PACE Access to Vulnerable Seniors with Opening of Carson Center

CARSON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the physician-led senior health services provider, WelbeHealth announced the opening of its newest center in Carson, California, reflecting WelbeHealth's commitment to expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care. The new center will provide lower-income older adults with comprehensive at-home and community-based services through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a national Medicare and Medicaid program.

Los Angeles County's senior population is projected to grow by 25% by 2030, fueling a growing need for access to affordable senior care in communities like Carson. In addition to Carson, WelbeHealth operates programs in the cities of Stockton, Pasadena, Long Beach, Fresno, Modesto, North Hollywood, Rosemead, Coachella Valley, and Riverside. All locations deliver fully integrated care, allowing frail seniors to age in place with the support of interdisciplinary teams, including doctors and nurses, physical therapists, home care aides, and social workers. Wrap-around support like meals, social activities, and transportation address social determinants of health.

"Our commitment to quality, compliance and our culture enables us to deliver the highest standard of care and exceptional experiences to our seniors and their caregivers," said Si France, MD, Founder and CEO of WelbeHealth. "By helping vulnerable seniors stay healthy and thrive in their homes, we can make a lasting impact on the Carson community for generations to come."

Services at the Carson center began on December 1, 2024, and the center is now actively enrolling new participants from the surrounding community.

"I am incredibly proud of the WelbeHealth team, who works hard every day to address the growing need for access to cost-effective senior care in Carson," said Vaneesh Soni, MD, Chief Growth Officer at WelbeHealth. "Our growth will continue to be guided by our mission to serve the most vulnerable seniors with better quality and compassion through PACE."

PACE is a proven model of care that addresses the gaps left by the underfunded and fragmented long-term care system across California and the United States. By delivering comprehensive health and supportive services for seniors, PACE achieves higher median survival rates compared to nursing homes and waiver programs, even while serving a frailer population. PACE also saves taxpayers $10,000 per participant each year, in addition to providing better health outcomes.

About WelbeHealth

WelbeHealth is a physician-led public benefit company founded in 2015 that provides comprehensive health care services for seniors through a fully integrated program that includes all medical and dental care, physical and occupational therapy, transportation to medical appointments, meals, and personal care services. WelbeHealth addresses social determinants of health to keep the most vulnerable seniors living safely in their own homes. Services are delivered through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a national Medicare and Medicaid program. For more information on WelbeHealth's Carson PACE center and to learn about eligibility requirements, please visit welbehealth.com.

