Welch's® Fruit Snacks Turns 20!

Started as an idea to create Fruit Snacks made with Real Fruit, Welch's® Fruit Snacks has exploded into a global brand with over 100 packs consumed every second. Over the past two decades, the brand has innovated around exciting and mouth-watering flavors and product extensions to meet consumer demand for delicious snacks, and of course, all made with Real Fruit that kids, and kids of all ages love to enjoy.

Over the last two decades, Welch's® Fruit Snacks has continuously elevated the snacking category with disruptive innovation, all bursting with delicious taste and Real Fruit, with new fan-favorites including:

Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks: The first-of-its-kind and only snacks made with Real Fruit centers, covered in irresistibly creamy yogurt for a melt in your mouth taste experience.

Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks: Unmatched Real Fruit Snacks on the outside, bursting with juice-filled centers on the inside so you Taste the Fruit and See the Juice!

Welch's® Seasonal Fruit Snacks: Extra special goodness in shapes and packs for holiday time gift giving and snacking occasions at Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more.

Welch's® Fruit Rolls: Kids of all ages Unroll the Fun® with Welch's® Real Fruit goodness all rolled up into a delicious snack that parents can feel good about serving.

"We are so excited to celebrate all of the accomplishments and successes that Welch's® Fruit Snacks has achieved over the last two decades," shared The Promotion In Motion Companies CEO, Michael G. Rosenberg. "Through the various challenges emerged creative inspiration, product innovation, and countless opportunities that shaped the brand into what it is today – America's Favorite Fruit Snacks. We look forward to building on the last 20 years by continuing to deliver delicious fruit-forward snacks which bring daily moments of joy and goodness to consumers of all ages."

In celebration of this monumental milestone, Welch's® Fruit Snacks is giving away product and branded prizes to fruit snack lovers across America, with 20 Days of Giveaways on Instagram. Starting March 12, 2021, fans can enter for a chance to win colorful branded prizes (including backpacks, sweatshirts, t-shirts and more) and of course plenty of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. The final winner at the end of the 20 Days of Giveaways will receive a one-year supply of Welch's® Fruit Snacks! Check out Welch's® Fruit Snacks Instagram (@Welchsfruitsnck) and enter for a chance to win by following Welch's® Fruit Snacks, liking the 20th Anniversary Giveaway post and tagging a friend. NO PUR NEC. 18+. Ends 3/31. See rules at https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/rules-giveaway/ on 3/12.

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is one of the world's largest makers of delicious snack foods, confections and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past seven years. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Gummi Worms and much more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., PIM Brands Mexico, S de R, CV, Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings, LLC, Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC (makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products and food ingredients).

For additional information, please visit www.promotioninmotion.com .

