Welch's® Fusions™ Invites Fans to Taste the Ultimate Remix with Two New Varieties and Upcoming Music Activations

Just like music genres colliding to create something fresh, Welch's® Fusions™ remixes two flavors in every soft and delicious bite: one on the chewy outside, one in the juicy center, with three unique mashups in every pack.

Starting in 2026, Welch's® Fusions™ is making music the rhythm behind the brand to connect with fans through sound and flavor by stepping into live music culture with a multi-year collaboration with C3 Presents. The partnership will offer fans flavor-packed moments at festivals including Governors Ball in New York and Lollapalooza in Chicago where festival-goers can expect immersive experiences, shareable moments, and plenty of ways to snack while listening to the soundtracks of their summer.

"Music moves people, and so does flavor. We're bringing those worlds together with immersive festival experiences and bold new flavor mashups that hit all the right notes," says Lisa Eustic, Senior Vice President of Marketing at PIM Brands Inc., makers of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. "Young adults want more from their snacks; they want experiences. We're delivering on that with surprising partnerships, unforgettable activations, and unexpected flavors found in our new Fusions™ Citrus Surge and Tropical Tornado varieties."

The Fusions Lineup :

Citrus Surge (new!): Pink Grapefruit & Tangerine, Lime & Tart Cherry, Yuzu Lemon & Strawberry

Pink Grapefruit & Tangerine, Lime & Tart Cherry, Yuzu Lemon & Strawberry Tropical Tornado (new!): Dragon Fruit & Mango, Kiwi & Strawberry, Pineapple & Passionfruit

Dragon Fruit & Mango, Kiwi & Strawberry, Pineapple & Passionfruit Original Fruits: Watermelon & Lemon, Blueberry & Raspberry, Peach & Green Apple

Welch's® Fusions™ Original Fruits, Citrus Surge and Tropical Tornado varieties are made with Natural Flavors, Colors from Natural Sources, and an Excellent Source of Vitamins A, C, and E. Like all Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Fusions™ are also gluten free and peanut free.

Welch's® Fusions™ Original Fruits are available nationwide. New flavor varieties, Citrus Surge and Tropical Tornado, are rolling out now in convenience stores, and coming soon to Amazon, Walmart, and leading grocery chains.

Follow along on social media for more innovative and exciting updates in the coming months: @WelchsFruitSnck on Instagram and @WelchsFruitSnacks on TikTok. For more information, please visit https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/product-categories/fusions/

ABOUT PIM BRANDS INC.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world's largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's largest privately held employers.

PIM Brands, Inc. has been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by Circana (formerly Information Resources, Inc.) and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) six times since 2012.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Fusions™, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® Fruitfuls™ Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Slice™ Fruit On the-Go™ Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

About Welch's:

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic fruit-based food and beverage company and agricultural cooperative owned by more than 600 family farms across the United States. Rooted in the goodness of fruit, our purpose brings together growers and employees to create products that fit modern lives while honoring a rich heritage.

Welch's delivers flavorful moments every day through real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies, all guided by a commitment to sustainability and quality.

