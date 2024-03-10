Welcome a New Age of Seamless and Professional Charging with the Baseus Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, a prestigious global consumer electronics brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative new product, the Baseus Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank. This sleek and advanced power bank will create a new era of portable battery intelligence technology to keep devices one step ahead.

Baseus Blade2 Ultra-thin Smart Power Bank

Lightweight and Modular Design: A key feature of the Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank is its impressively flat and weightless design. Weighing only around 323g, the sleek device is a breeze to carry and travel with. The product is also around 10mm thick and only 7.3mm at its thinnest part which is 13% thinner than the MacBook Air 13, it seamlessly slips into computer bags without taking up too much space. Take the recharging capabilities anywhere, easily with Baseus.

Emergency 12000mAh Battery Capacity: Experience unparalleled power density from a much smaller package with the Blade2's remarkable 12000mAh Polymer Lithium battery. The power bank uses EV-grade Silicon Carbon Anode battery technology to deliver high-performance power for superior endurance, a longer battery life, and enhanced safety.

65W Fast-charging Capabilities: Expand the charging capabilities with a 65W fast charging output for laptops and other devices. The power bank supports PD60W self-charging input and also offers users real-time visibility of their device's charging status through a custom digital display interface with the use of BDIP digital power technology.

Simultaneous Charging: Take advantage of superior charging for all devices with the dual C-port setup that allows users to charge 2 devices at the same time. Using BPS2.0 intelligent power distribution technology, the 45W and 20W Type-C ports give users complete peace of mind knowing that all their devices can be fully charged and ready to go at a moment's notice.

Compatibility Across Devices: Enjoy seamless charging across multiple different devices with the Baseus Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank and recharge laptops, cell phones, game consoles, headphones, and more. The sleek charging device is universally compatible with more than 1000 major devices and also supports PD, SCP, QC, FCP, AFC, and many other fast-charging protocols.

Baseus Intelligent Control App: Customize experiences even more with the Baseus Intelligent Control App for seamless real-time monitoring, personalized settings, and valuable charging insights wherever people are.

Advanced Safety Protocols: User safety is crucial when designing any Baseus product, which is why the Blade2 power bank comes equipped with up to eight different safety protocols in place. These include short circuit, over-discharge, temperature, over-charge, over-power, restore, over-current, and over-voltage protection. These protective measures ensure optimum safety when using a power bank to prevent personal and property damage.

Eco-Friendly Materials: Another important element for Baseus is the impact its products have on the environment. Baseus strives to reduce the carbon footprint left behind by producing advanced technologies, such as the Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank, using eco-friendly materials.

Baseus is committed to engineering products that push boundaries and inspire innovation. The Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank was created to match devices in both aesthetics and performance by providing seamless and unparalleled charging, performance, and convenience. The Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank was showcased for the first time at the CES 2024 event and Baseus invited all professionals, tech enthusiasts, and anyone interested in a new age of sleek portable charging to come and witness this marvel.

The Baseus Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank is priced at an MSRP of $99.99 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Baseus.com starting on 11th, March. Customers can directly enjoy a 20% off discount at the launch date. Be among the first to experience the future of fast charging with Blade2 from Baseus.

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products that include Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd