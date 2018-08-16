Welcome Back to 'Jurassic Park': The Original Steven Spielberg Classic Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide for Three Days Only

Screenings of "Jurassic Park" will be accompanied by a 17-minute "remake" of the movie created by fans around the world, who showcase both their passion for the prehistoric adventure and their boundless ingenuity, making this event a celebration both of the film and its legion of fans.

A defining pop-culture milestone of the 1990s, "Jurassic Park" is based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, with a screenplay by Crichton and David Koepp. The film utilized digital visual effects in ways moviegoers had never seen before. Actors Sam Neill and Laura Dern star as paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who, along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are selected to tour an island theme park populated by cloned dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they quickly find out otherwise when the predators break free and go on the hunt.

"Jurassic Park" also stars Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Bob Peck and Samuel L. Jackson. Winner of three Academy Awards® – including Best Sound Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects the film was largely shot on location in Kauai, Hawaii, and features an iconic musical score by composer John Williams.

"'Jurassic Park' is a watershed achievement, a grand adventure, and a cinematic event all rolled into one," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations. "Fathom Events is tremendously proud to work with Universal Pictures to celebrate the movie's quarter-century milestone by presenting it, once again, on the big screen."

For artwork/photos related to "Jurassic Park," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events



Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Universal Pictures



Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

