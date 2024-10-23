WELCOME BOOST FOR BRITISH SMEs AS DIGITAL MARKETING LEADER CONSTANT CONTACT ANNOUNCES UK LAUNCH

Constant Contact launches in UK to support SME growth, in partnership with the likes of Enterprise Nation and Small Business Britain

Multi-million pound UK advertising campaign to support launch as Mr Motivator hypes up crowds at Victoria Station event

SMEs account for 99 percent of the business population in the UK and 61 percent of workforce

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, announces today its official launch into the UK.

The company welcomes former Headspace and Intuit executive, Erika Robinson, as UK General Manager to oversee a sizable investment into supporting the nation's thriving small and medium enterprise (SME) community.

Mr. Motivator leads a Constant Contact flash mob at London Victoria Station.

Constant Contact has become a leading digital marketing partner for SMEs, particularly in the US, where the company is headquartered and now employs over 1000 staff globally. With best-in-class email and social media marketing capabilities, overlaid with AI technology, Constant Contact is well-positioned to expand its presence in the UK market.

As part of its strategic expansion into the UK market, Constant Contact is introducing an exclusive, new product feature to UK SMEs. This innovative feature enables UK businesses to effortlessly convert their social media followers into actionable, marketable contacts, expand their reach, drive engagement, and accelerate growth. The new offering underscores Constant Contact's commitment to providing robust digital marketing tools that address the unique needs of SMEs. With this feature, UK-based businesses can more effectively harness the power of their social presence, turning followers into valuable leads, and ultimately, loyal customers.

Constant Contact provides every customer with free phone support during local business hours from marketing experts, ensuring that even those with zero experience have the guidance they need to facilitate growth.

Now opening a UK office in Fitzrovia, London, Robinson has hired a local team to help British SMEs become better marketers. Constant Contact has also partnered with some of the country's largest advocates for small businesses, including Enterprise Nation, Grow London Local, and Small Business Britain, to provide SMEs with the additional guidance and resources they need to be successful.

To mark the launch, fitness coach and National TV celebrity, Mr Motivator, will host a public, participatory event in Victoria station followed by an exclusive celebration for 100 of Constant Contact's partners at The Treehouse Hotel in Regents Park.

A multi-million pound UK advertising campaign also launched in September this year across search, social, display, YouTube and out-of-home. Constant Contact has also sponsored a number of flagship UK trade shows in 2024 to further engage the UK's SME community, including Celebrating Women in Marketing & Digital, The Business Show, and the Adviser Awards.

Robinson commented, "Having founded my own business in 2019, I understand first-hand the small business owners' priorities and predicaments. I'm excited to use this knowledge to make an impact at Constant Contact."

"With small businesses accounting for 99 percent of all businesses in the UK, and 61 percent of the nation's workforce, the size and scale of opportunity cannot be underestimated. We look forward to getting Constant Contact technology into the hands of business owners across the UK to help them grow."

Frank Vella, Constant Contact CEO added, "Most SMEs are not marketers. They get stuck creating content, crafting the right message, and figuring out what parts of their marketing are working.

"On top of that, most SMEs have less than one hour a day to spend on marketing, and when they can find the time, it's too complex to manage. We want to remove that complexity for UK small businesses, and we couldn't be more thrilled to deepen our investment in a market where SMEs are such a meaningful, and dynamic part of the economy."

Link to images

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMEs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

SOURCE Constant Contact