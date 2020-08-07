Welcome Group Acquires Land for Development in Chambers County, Texas

President and CEO, Welcome Wilson, Jr., said of the new acquisition, "We are thrilled to add a Cedar Port Industrial Park property to our ever-growing portfolio of commercial and industrial properties in the greater Houston area. We look forward to the future development of this tract."

Ryan Wasaff, Sr Vice President of Welcome Realty Advisors, represented Welcome Group in the transaction.

About Cedar Port:

15,000 Acres, which is the largest master-planned rail and barge served industrial park in the United States. Cedar Port has many amenities including more than one hundred miles of dual-service operating rail track, storage capacity for over 3,800 rail cars, two barge dock terminals, heavy haul road corridors within the park, Foreign Trade Zone availability, and easy access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10, SH 225, the Port of Houston, and the Bayport and Barbour's Cut container terminals. Major companies located within the Cedar Port Industrial Park include IKEA's one million square foot facility, Home Depot's distribution facility, and Walmart's largest import distribution complex.

About Welcome Group:

Welcome Group owns over 115 single-tenant industrial properties in Texas, comprising over 5 million square feet.

Welcome Group develops or acquires single-tenant commercial, distribution, lab, and manufacturing properties as well as entire real estate portfolios.

For more information visit welcomegroup.com

SOURCE Welcome Group

Related Links

http://welcomegroup.com

