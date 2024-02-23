Welcome Group Announces Passing of Chairman and Founder, Welcome Wilson, Sr.

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that Welcome Group announces the passing of its esteemed Chairman and Founder, Welcome Wilson, Sr., on February 16, 2024. A towering figure in the real estate landscape for over six decades, Mr. Wilson leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of innovation, leadership, and service.

Welcome Wilson Sr. dedicated much of his life to shaping the Houston skyline and beyond. His visionary spirit drove the development of iconic projects throughout Texas and the SE United States.

Welcome Wilson, Sr.

Mr. Wilson's contributions extended far beyond real estate. He served as a Naval Officer in the occupation forces of Japan after World War II and held positions in the Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations. He was the five-state director of Civil Defense and Mobilization Region V as well as special ambassador to Nicaragua.

A proud alumnus of the University of Houston, Welcome Wilson Sr. epitomized the values of his alma mater. His leadership as Chairman of the University's Board of Regents and his pivotal role in advancing its Tier One Status initiative underscored his dedication to higher education.

Mr. Wilson's service to the community was unparalleled. Through his unwavering advocacy for political action, he embodied the spirit of civic engagement and leadership.

His distinguished honors, including induction into the Texas Business Hall of Fame and receipt of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Houston Business Journal, reflected his steadfast commitment to excellence.

Beyond his professional achievements, Welcome Wilson Sr. was a devoted husband to his college sweetheart, Joanne Guest, for an extraordinary 74 years. Their enduring partnership, blessed with five children, 19 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, stands as a testament to the power of love and family.

As we reflect on the life of Welcome Wilson Sr., we celebrate his indomitable spirit, his unwavering commitment to excellence, and his profound impact on our city and beyond. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

For further information and the Obituary, please click the link below:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/welcome-wilson-sr-11672088

SOURCE Welcome Group