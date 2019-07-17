Welcome Home: Global Smart Kitchen Brand Thermomix® Opens Doors to First-Ever Pop-Up

At Home With Thermomix® showcases how the Thermomix® TM6™ is the heart of a smart kitchen by highlighting the more than 20 ways the digitally-powered Thermomix® TM6™ makes meal prep, cooking and clean up truly effortless. Beginning Wednesday, July 17th, with a day devoted to learning how to "Cook Like A Chef," the programming continues throughout the week touching on health, wellness, and family fun. The robust schedule includes a series of cooking classes, workshops and panels that explore how easy, healthy and fun cooking is with the Thermomix® TM6™. Guests can pre-order the TM6™ during the pop-up or online.

Available in over 10 million homes worldwide, and a favorite tool of top chefs like Ludo Lefebvre, Wylie Dufresne and Tim Hollingsworth, Thermomix® leads the smart kitchen revolution.

At Home With Thermomix® Programming includes:

Jet-Powered Breakfast ( Wednesday, July 17 – Friday, July 20 ) - From 9am-11am daily, swing by for healthy breakfast bites made in a New York -minute with the Thermomix ® TM6™'s powerful blade that reaches 10,700 rpm, the speed of a jet engine. Daily breakfast will vary and will offer a little something for everyone.

- From daily, swing by for healthy breakfast bites made in a -minute with the Thermomix TM6™'s powerful blade that reaches 10,700 rpm, the speed of a jet engine. Daily breakfast will vary and will offer a little something for everyone. Cook Like A Chef ( Wednesday, July 17 ) - Learn how easy it is to cook like a Michelin-starred chef with the Thermomix ® TM6™. Stop by to test drive the TM6™ during a live cooking class beginning at 12pm . Stay for the afternoon where sponsor Hiatus Tequila will host a very special tasting hour ahead of the highly-anticipated "Future of Cooking" panel featuring guests Tessa Price (WeWork Labs), Chef Gabe Kennedy (co-founder Plant People), and Chef Tara Norvell (Honeys Brooklyn) and moderated by Danielle Gould , co-founder of Food+Tech Connect.

- Learn how easy it is to cook like a Michelin-starred chef with the Thermomix TM6™. Stop by to test drive the TM6™ during a live cooking class beginning at . Stay for the afternoon where sponsor Hiatus Tequila will host a very special tasting hour ahead of the highly-anticipated "Future of Cooking" panel featuring guests (WeWork Labs), Chef (co-founder Plant People), and Chef (Honeys Brooklyn) and moderated by , co-founder of Food+Tech Connect. Healthy Hacks Made Simple ( Thursday, July 18 ) - Join us for a day full of healthy hacks and wellness tips! Starting at 5pm , Rachel and Sarah of the Wellness Project NYC will host an interactive Holistic Health Hack workshop where they break down five simple lifestyle changes that make a big impact. Superfood smoothie samples will be served.

- Join us for a day full of healthy hacks and wellness tips! Starting at , Rachel and Sarah of the Wellness Project NYC will host an interactive Holistic Health Hack workshop where they break down five simple lifestyle changes that make a big impact. Superfood smoothie samples will be served. Family Fun and Summer Snacks featuring Chef Stephanie Nass ( Friday, July 19 th) Grab a glass of wine and learn how Chef Stephanie Nass whips up simple summer snacks for the whole family with the Thermomix® TM6™. We'll have activities for the kids and samples for everyone!

The Thermomix® TM6™ changes the way you cook forever. With a durable stainless steel bowl, state of the art blade, precision heating element and an embedded scale, the Thermomix® TM6™ can perform up to 20 different functions and techniques in one sleek countertop appliance. Where other appliances fall short in delivering complete, gourmet meals, the TM6™ is able to whisk, caramelize, brown, chop, steam, sauté, blend, boil, knead, slow cook, sous vide + so much more into a delicious final product.

The Thermomix® TM6™ is truly smart at heart. Seamlessly integrated in the TM6™ is a quad core processor that powers Cookidoo®, the robust Thermomix® recipe platform of more than 40,000 guided cooking recipes developed by Thermomix® test kitchens and top chefs from around the world. Explore, inspire, plan and learn how to, directly on the Thermomix® screen, which features a 6.8" wide, full color touchscreen display.

Are you ready for an all new home cooking experience? Step into the Thermomix® home and explore, taste and be inspired by the Thermomix® TM6™ July 17th-20th, 2019.

ABOUT THERMOMIX®

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix® has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 20 unique capabilities with the new Thermomix® TM6™, Thermomix® continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Used in more than 10 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix® has been transforming kitchens for the past 48 years. From home cooks to executive chefs, Thermomix® makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Chris Cosentino, Rosalyn Darling and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix® is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety.

ABOUT VORWERK

Vorwerk & Co. KG is a family-owned business founded in 1883. The holding company is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany. The group is led by Managing Partners Reiner Strecker, Frank van Oers and Rainer Christian Genes. Vorwerk's core business is the production and sale of high-quality household items (Thermomix® kitchen appliance, Kobold vacuum, Twercs tools, Temial tea maker, Lux Asia Pacific products) and cosmetics (JAFRA Cosmetics). Vorwerk is always looking for the most direct way to reach its customers – whether through direct sales, its own online shops or in Vorwerk's physical stores in central city locations. The Vorwerk family also includes akf bank, Vorwerk Teppichwerke and the HECTAS Group, its sister company. More than 645,000 people work for Vorwerk worldwide, including more than 633,000 independent contractors. Vorwerk posted a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion euros in 2017 and is active in more than 70 countries.

