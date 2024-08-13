WELCOME HOME: MATTRESS FIRM OFFERS NEW MATTRESSES TO ALL U.S. ATHLETES RETURNING FROM PARIS

The Nation's #1 Mattress Specialty Retailer Pledges to Reward the Best Athletes with the Comfortable Sleep They Deserve

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. athletes return home from Paris, Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is proud to offer new, high-quality mattresses to all athletes who represented the U.S. and competed at the highest level of sport this summer. The offer will provide nearly 600 U.S. athletes with an opportunity to receive the gift of a comfortable, good night's sleep as they recover from participating in any of the 32 sports and their respective events.

Athletes generally need more sleep than the average person to support their rigorous training and recovery needs. While the ordinary adult needs 7-9 hours of sleep nightly, top athletes may require up to 10 hours for optimal performance (Source: National Sleep Foundation). Further, according to preliminary results from a study in partnership with SleepScore Labs, 86% of respondents reported a moderate to significant decrease in overall athletic performance following a bad night of sleep. Recognizing the crucial link between quality sleep and peak athletic and cognitive performance, Mattress Firm is on a mission to provide America's top athletes with superior sleeping conditions and celebrate their achievements, both in competition and in life.

"If you've been following the news for the past month, the importance of quality sleep and mattresses to perform at your best in both athletics and in life has created a lot of positive conversation and awareness," said Dr. Chris Winter, neurologist, best-selling author, Mattress Firm Sleep expert and sleep consultant for numerous major league sports teams in the U.S. "It doesn't matter if you're an athlete preparing to compete on the biggest stage or someone looking to excel in your daily life, a comfortable mattress and quality sleep can be transformative and contribute significantly to overall well-being and success."

American athletes that claim their new mattress will be outfitted with one of Mattress Firm's gold standard and high-performing mattresses – a Sleepy's by Sealy Premium Memory Foam Mattress – in the size of their choosing. Designed to provide optimal pressure relief, cooling and support, this mattress is equipped with advanced memory foam technology to help promote deep, restorative sleep and proper recovery, perfect for athletes who dream big as they return home.

To score a new mattress, athletes who represented the U.S. in Paris can visit www.MattressesforChampions.com through September 30, 2024. Upon submission, a Mattress Firm representative will contact you directly to help arrange delivery. The offer is also open to the more than 180 U.S. Para athletes at the conclusion of their competition in September. Claimants must be U.S. residents, 18 years old or older. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See full terms for additional details here.

"We are incredibly proud of our athletes' accomplishments in representing our country and want to show our appreciation for all their hard work, dedication and commitment," said Anne Dament, Chief Merchandising Officer, Mattress Firm. "While these U.S. athletes are among the world's best, many also balance their training with everyday responsibilities including work and academics. As they rest and recover, we're proud to reward them with one of the top mattresses from our exclusive, high performance Sleepy's collection."

Mattress Firm invites all Americans to experience award-winning sleep. Shoppers can find their perfect sleep solution using MattressMatcher® on MattressFirm.com, or by consulting with Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® at local stores nationwide. In a world where milliseconds make winners, Mattress Firm is ensuring America's greatest athletes have the recovery edge they need—one night at a time.

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

