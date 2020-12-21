Welcome Home, WikiFan #PayThePlayer: Cincy entrepreneur, former P&G Brand Manager Pablo Arellano Jr. launches MVNM to crowd-source collegiate sports fanatics on their home turf

The NCAA green-lighted college players getting paid in late 2019, an extraordinary step to validate the quasi-professional status of an entire segment of the labor force, the so-called amateurs raking in billions for Ohio State, Clemson, ABC, ESPN and Barstool Sports. So, when does the kid get paid?

"Today, if I had my way," muses Arellano, a former Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble, also a pioneer in the 3-D printing industry with his previous company, 3DLT. "The best place to begin this process of liberation is where the collegiate titans are built today, the recruiting class of 2022."

Today, fans of LSU, The Ohio State University, Golden Domers from South Bend and the fervent followers of the Trojans from Southern Cal now have the ability to affect the future of their team, through the most American way possible: their wallet.

Members deposit funds in accounts managed and secured by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. exclusively for the benefit of the player. The mission of MVNM: "to keep the integrity of the game, while changing the athlete's life for the better." After registration, the minimum deposit is $5; the maximum is $25,000. Members receive a $10 credit upon sign-up and can receive up to $1,000 in free credits by sharing posts on social media. Players are compensated at the termination of their amateur status.

Mr. Arellano and MVNM are proud to be the torchbearer for a labor movement in athletics, no less significant in the grand scheme than the pioneering Curt Flood taking on free agency, Major League Baseball, and the Supreme Court.

A native of Cincinnati, Mr. Arellano earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Northern Kentucky University before earning his Master of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University.

Contact: Andy Hemmer, (513) 604-5428, [email protected]

SOURCE MVNM

Related Links

https://www.mvnm.com

