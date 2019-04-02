Welcome, Steve Rivera to the Liberty Team

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, one of the fastest growing privately held companies in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Rivera as Partner in our Los Angeles office.

Steve brings with him 16 years of insurance experience from prior stops at Countrywide Insurance Services, Bank of America Private Risk Division, and Momentous Insurance Brokerage. Throughout his career he has specialized in insurance for individuals and businesses in major league sports and entertainment. Steve holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from California State University, Northridge.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Steve spends his free time coaching and managing his children's sports teams, specifically baseball.

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers provides ambitious and entrepreneurial producers with a unique platform to achieve equity partnership in a rapidly growing organization. Liberty is an independently owned, full-service broker with offices throughout the west coast.

Media Contact:

Cheri Amaro, SHRM-SCP

Executive VP/Director, Corporate Operations

408.510.5802

camaro@libertycompany.com

SOURCE The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers