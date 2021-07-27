Welcome Tech Recognized as a 2021 "Best for the World" B Corp for Customers

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Tech (or 'the Company"), the world's first digital platform providing immigrants and their multi-generational families with the ecosystem required to thrive in the U.S., announced today that it's consumer-facing brand SABEResPODER has been named a 2021 "Best for the World" B Corp on B Lab's list , in recognition of its exceptional standard for serving its customers and offering products and services that support the greater good for underserved communities.

B Lab's "Best For The World" program recognizes the top-performing Certified B Corporations (B Corps) globally that have achieved the highest verified scores in the five impact areas evaluated on the B Impact Assessment — community, customers, environment, governance, and workers. The recognized companies are amongst the global top 5% in their corresponding size group, and continue to lead the way as more businesses continue to join the movement that is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

"We are truly honored to be named on B Lab's 2021 "Best for the World" list, and have SABEResPODER rank the highest among the education and training services winners," shared Amir Hemmat, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Welcome Tech. "Previously, SABEResPODER was recognized in 2016 and 2017 for being "Best for the World" overall, and in additional categories including customers and workers, so we are elated that our continued commitment to serving one of the largest underserved communities in the U.S. is being recognized."

Welcome Tech's commitment to improving the lives of Hispanic immigrants and their families is deeply rooted in both the co-founders' and the brand's histories. SABEResPODER , meaning Knowledge is Power, is a widely recognized and trusted immigrant platform in the U.S., providing educational resources to the Hispanic community. Welcome Tech evolves the SABEResPODER services model by building critical products and solutions to better address this expanding sector. Today, Welcome Tech's commitment, methodology, and solution suite are notably impacting the drive for financial inclusion of this critical market, with the long-term goal of creating intergenerational wealth.

"We're thrilled to be positioned alongside such complementary companies, and with B Lab's mission closely aligned with ours. This recognition is an additional reminder that serving our community in language and in culture, with respect and appreciation, matters. We have a singular commitment to empower our communities' success," added Raul Lomeli-Azoubel, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Community Officer, Welcome Tech.

The full list of those recognized is available at https://bcorporation.net/best-for-the-world-2021 .

About Welcome Tech

Welcome Tech, an incorporated For Benefit Corporation, is the world's first digital platform to provide the global, multigenerational immigrant community with the linguistically and culturally relevant resources to thrive in a new country. Welcome Tech's unparalleled consumer insights, first-party data, and proprietary technology inform affordable, fair, and best in-market custom solutions across key services.

The company's initial and highly reputable immigrant platform, SABEResPODER , currently serves millions of Hispanics. To learn more please visit: www.welcome.tech

