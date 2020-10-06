Welcome Tech's Chairman Raul Lomeli Honored by USHCC and Government of Mexico with Prestigious Ohtli Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Tech, an incorporated For Benefit Corporation, connecting immigrants and their families to services that improve their lives, is proud to announce that its Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Raul Lomeli-Azoubel, was awarded the prestigious Ohtli Award by her excellency Martha Bárcena, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States. This important achievement is a testament to the incredible work he and the team at Welcome Tech have accomplished in connecting immigrants to the information, products and services needed to succeed in the United States.

The Ohtli Award is an honor that the Mexican Government gives to citizens of Mexico or Mexican descents who work abroad and have given assistance to Mexican citizens and promoted civic well-being. The award consists of a medal, a silver rosette and a diploma. Each year hundreds of candidates in areas as diverse as civil rights, sports, education, business, journalism and health are submitted for the award, but only the most outstanding and impactful are selected.

"Today, Hispanics are central to U.S. prosperity. They are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the US and contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year, generating more than 2.7M jobs," shared Ambassador Bárcena, "For the past 24 years, the Ohtli has been awarded to men and women who have defied stereotypes and been a model for the community. The creation of (Welcome Tech's) ambitious platform reflects Raul's unwavering commitment to empowering Spanish-speaking migrants, to become better informed and active participants in US society."

The ambassador added "Without Raul and people like him, the Hispanic community could not have improved as much as they have done. Raul, your ability to use technology in the service of those who need it most, will contribute to change the face of Hispanics in the U.S., and to set new standards of what we can all achieve"

This award comes at a particularly impactful time as Welcome Tech's Hispanic immigrant platform, SABEResPODER , is in the midst of a campaign to mitigate some of the huge financial burden that has befallen the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raul continues to be the driving force behind such initiatives, ensuring that the company's mission is always at the forefront.

"Raul and I have spent the last two decades building companies that make positive impact in the communities we serve. It is an honor to see Mexico recognize Raul for the incredible bridge building and community empowerment he has dedicated his life to," shared Amir Hemmat, Co-founder and CEO of Welcome Tech.

Welcome Technologies is the World's first platform dedicated to connecting the 250 million global immigrant community with the information, products, and services they need to thrive in a new country. Through SABEResPODER, the most recognized Hispanic immigrant platform in the US, Welcome Technologies provides information and products to enable its 2 million+ members to thrive in their adopted country.

