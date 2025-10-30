Welcome to Cloud9 from Rooms To Go®: The Smarter Way to Sleep

All-in-one teen bedroom set with storage, lounger and tech

SEFFNER, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go Kids' latest collection, Cloud9, brings together high-tech features, built-in comfort, and standout style to create the ultimate hangout-meets-homework zone. With smart storage, built-in lighting, USB ports, and lounge-worthy seating with futuristic flair, these rooms are made for chilling, charging, and everything in between.

The Dream Teen Setup

Rooms To Go Kids Cloud9

This bed is more than a place to crash. It's the center of your teen's universe! The sleek design is available in three neutral colors and makes it easy to mix and match modular pieces like a lounger, nightstand, or bookcase for a customized setup that fits their routine.

Take it Easy with the Lounger

Whether your teen is reading, writing, streaming, or scrolling, this piece does it all with a sleek, low-slung silhouette and softly padded panels that give off a tailored yet laid-back vibe.

The Nightstand That's Always On

From the glow-in-the-dark cup holder to the wireless charging phone dock, this nightstand works like a personal assistant for your techy teen. It keeps all their devices ready to go with USB charging ports while the concealed storage compartment keeps books, snacks, and chargers out of sight.

This Bookcase is Brilliant!

Multitasking teens will find this bookcase next level! Featuring a touch LED reading light, USB charging ports, a swivel table and hidden storage, experience a bookcase that's the perfect combo of function and flair.

Browse the Cloud9 Collection and create a next-gen bedroom hangout!

