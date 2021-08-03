Welcome to Ekta--A Virtual and Physical On-Chain Blockchain Community

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the first truly simultaneous on-chain and physical communities will soon launch its own blockchain mainnet through the arrival of the Ekta universe and its physical counterpart community.

Ekta is one of the first blockchain projects to truly merge the physical world with the on-chain world. In the ekta ecosystem, physical assets can be represented as digital analogues, through the launch of ekta's own self-developed NFT platform and marketplace. This new trading and exchange venue for NFTs will be a blockchain-based cross platform ecosystem for the sharing and trading of physical assets represented in a digital format. Through the ekta NFT marketplace, ekta will provide a novel way for NFT creators and the owners of physical assets represented as NFTs to connect with consumers and brands through their digital collections.

In the world of ekta, NFTs represent ownership rights, fractional ownership, or use of land in Southeast Asia. This could include a resort villa, a piece of beach frontage, or a right to marina usage. Ekta will extend this functionality to real estate, property, and utilities all over the world. For example, through Ekta a fractionalized ownership in a forest could be made available in a virgin forest with a goal of offsetting carbon, or entire ecosystems could be protected through ownership on the blockchain.

Throughout ekta's early lifecycle, the team will look to work closely with land and real estate developers in Southeast Asia who are keen to collaborate on our vision of building a truly inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, where the digital and physical worlds collide. Through ekta, communities from Indonesia and beyond will be empowered to come together through blockchain modules that enable transparent, instant, and secure transactions that facilitate efficient exchange of capital.

Berwin Tanco, Cofounder and CEO at Ekta, says:

"Ekta is the first blockchain project that empowers our users and communities to build a physical world with us, one that is centered around unity, entrepreneurship, and decentralization. Through Ekta, we can meaningfully raise the adoption of blockchain in Southeast Asia; and empower socially responsible technology projects and entrepreneurs to find like-minded individuals in a collaborative and decentralized ecosystem."

Through a combination of blockchain and decentralized governance systems, ekta's core physical infrastructure will be built with the future of democratized access in mind. These founding principles, closely mirroring the original tenets of blockchain itself, will serve as foundations of value on which all of ekta communities and users will ultimately benefit.

In essence, instead of a solution looking for a problem as many projects which have come before, ekta will focus on the real world—developed through the blockchain. Ekta's next mission is to bring DeFi start-ups to its platform and launch its first components.

About Ekta: Founded in 2021, Ekta is a blockchain that builds infrastructure for connecting blockchain with the physical world. It focuses on integrating traditional industries and businesses as well as physical assets so that the utility and value of blockchain can be universally accepted through true utility in daily life. Ekta is in Bali, Indonesia. Its blockchain solutions include decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, and tokenization of real world assets.

To learn more, please visit www.ektaworld.io.

