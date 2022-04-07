Welcome to NeroVerse -- The Hottest New Metaverse Gaming Project

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a lot of pre-launch buzz, NeroVerse is finally up and running, as the hottest new metaverse gaming project on the blockchain! The GamePower Network team behind NeroVerse is dedicated to providing users a gaming experience like no other, with inclusionary gameplay and constant adaptations based on user feedback. NeroVerse is here to show you the transformative power of blockchain gaming.

What is NeroVerse?

NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse follows a free-to-play modality and aims to bridge the gap between metaverses for a cohesive gaming experience. The GamePower Network team envisages a future where NeroVerse allows gamers, developers, artists and NFT enthusiasts to build and foster communities of like-minded individuals. To unlock this future, it's important to lay the foundation by providing the highest quality virtual experience and available tools.

What are NFTs and how will they be used in NeroVerse?

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) sound complicated at first, but they are actually very simple. An NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital good that is intended to be made in a limited quantity. They offer gamers a real ownership stake in game worlds and create powerful connections between players and game publishers. Within NeroVerse, NFTs will be optional and allow players to curate their virtual experience through cosmetic items, avatars, pets, bots, and more!

Ready to learn more about our playable NeroVerse experiences? Visit our website today at https://www.neroverse.com/

About GamePower Network, LLC

GamePower Network is a decentralized game publishing platform that allows developers to publish and have control over their metaverse games and assets. NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse focuses on a free-to-play modality, where players own their assets and NFTs are optional. "We envisage the future possibilities for gaming and work tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition," claims Co-Founder and COO Michael Rochester. "We hope you join us on this journey!" For additional information, visit www.NeroVerse.com .

