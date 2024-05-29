Tortured poets apply within — there's a blank space where GetYourGuide wants to write your name to guide a Taylor Swift -themed tour of New York City .

-themed tour of . The Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide will know the artist and her locales all too well and have creative liberty to design and lead the ultimate Taylor Swift -inspired tour for fans.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourGuide , a leading online global marketplace for travel experiences, in partnership with experience creator On Location Tours , is initiating the search for the ultimate Taylor Swift fan to create and lead an immersive Taylor Swift-inspired guided tour through New York City — a destination deeply connected to the award-winning artist and mentioned throughout her discography. A search will also take place for an ultimate fan to lead a tour in London.

Welcome to New York—Taylor’s Been Waiting for You: GetYourGuide Seeks “Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide” to Lead Swift-Inspired Tour of The City

Those who have wanted to follow in the footsteps of their favorite artist will be able to let the magic unfold into a dream side job, the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide will co-create a fun and clever guided tour in their respective city.

"Taylor Swift famously wrote a song called 'Welcome to New York,' along with dozens of other songs that mention New York and London by name; her love for both cities has really whet tourists' appetites for Taylor Swift-inspired tours of both," said Madison Pietrowski, Head of Brand US at GetYourGuide. "They want to see these places through Taylor's very romantic eyes. Who better to deliver the ultimate Taylor tour to her fans than an ultimate Swiftie, someone who can ensure that fans feel welcomed to New York — and London — as if Taylor herself has been waiting for them, to take them along a highly personalized tour of her favorite spots."

This announcement follows a recent survey1 from GetYourGuide that found that 44% of travelers globally choose a destination based on their passions and interests. Another survey2 from the brand also found that 22% of Americans have been influenced by a celebrity or influencer showcase to pick a location, including 32% of Millennials and 26% of men.

Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide job perks will include compensation, training with professional tour guides in New York City or London and complimentary tickets to bring friends or family members on tours you lead.

Job applicants must be avid Taylor Swift fans with a deep knowledge and affection for the artist's music, passions and background. The ideal candidate is fearless, a lover at heart and an anti-hero who wants to live out their wildest dreams as an official Swiftie tour guide. To apply, Swifties can speak now by posting a video on Instagram or TikTok sharing why they deserve to be the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide and tagging @GetYourGuide and #UltimateSwiftieGuide. Applicants will then be notified via DM if they've made it to the second round, where they'll be invited to apply via a formal application and interview by the experience creator in their country. See full instructions to apply here , or follow GetYourGuide on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

To discover other unforgettable experiences around the world, please visit www.getyourguide.com .

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 10,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences through its Originals by GetYourGuide offering. Since being founded, the GetYourGuide platform has sold 150 million tickets from 25,000 supply partners who leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com .

Press Contact: [email protected]

About On Location Tours

On Location Tours , the Concierge Choice Award Winner for Sightseeing and Tours, is among the world's largest TV and movie tour companies with tours in New York City, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta. The tours feature sites from the hottest and latest on the big and small screen. Founded in 1999, it is one of the East Coast's most popular tourist attractions. Some of the tours include: New York TV & Movie Sites, Sex and the City Hotspots, Gossip Girl Sites, Sopranos Sites, Central Park TV & Movie Sites, Boston TV & Movie Sites, Chicago TV & Movie Sites, & Atlanta TV & Movie Sites.

1 GetYourGuide commissioned an online survey by Toluna in February 2024 among 8,000 globally representative consumers aged 18-55+, of whom 1,071 in the US were surveyed.

2 GetYourGuide commissioned an online survey by Wakefield Research between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10, 2023 among 1,000 nationally representative Americans aged 16-56.

SOURCE GetYourGuide