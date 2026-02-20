Welcome to Our Open House: Realtor.com® Announces SXSW 2026 Line Up

The Two-Day "Open House" is THE Central Hub for Real Estate, Housing and Technology, featuring cookbook author and country music entertainer Hannah Dasher, music duo Dorio and more, at Realtor.com®'s East Austin Headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During SXSW 2026, Realtor.com® is turning its Austin headquarters into the ultimate neighborhood hub with the Realtor.com® Open House , a two-day experience designed to meet the festival where it lives: at the intersection of culture, innovation, and real-world impact.

On Friday, March 13, the doors open to a relaxed Friday morning café featuring a live performance and recipe tasting with cookbook author and country music entertainer Hannah Dasher, followed by a mid-day early-stage startups competition, the PropTech Startup Showdown in collaboration with the National Association of REALTORS®, to an evening "House Warming Party" with musical duo Dorio, bringing together partners, press, creators, and industry leaders for music, conversation, and a distinctly Austin celebration. See more details below.

On Saturday, March 14, the focus shifts from festival buzz to the forces shaping housing today and tomorrow. Programming and events dig into purpose-driven storytelling, the rising economic power of female homebuyers, and why homeownership remains central to Generational Wealth featuring leaders from Realtor.com®, GSD&M, Taylor Morrison, the National Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® Relief Foundation, and beyond. Media are welcome to all events. See more details below.

"Our presence at SXSW is an extension of our commitment to the Austin community and the broader conversation around where we live," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer, Realtor.com®. "By hosting the Realtor.com® Open House at our own headquarters, we're creating a space where culture meets real estate. We want to bring media, partners and Austinites together to tackle serious topics like the path to prosperity through homeownership."

Speakers and Guests include:

Hannah Dasher, cookbook author and country music entertainer

cookbook author and country music entertainer Dorio, music duo

music duo Mickey Neuberger , Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer at Realtor.com ®

, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer at Realtor.com Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com ® Next

Head of Realtor.com Next Danielle Hale , Chief Economist at Realtor.com ®

, Chief Economist at Realtor.com Sheryl Palmer , Chief Executive Officer at Taylor Morrison

, Chief Executive Officer at Taylor Morrison Lindsey Stanberry , Founder & CEO of The Purse

, Founder & CEO of The Purse Dr. Jessica Lautz , Deputy Chief Economist at National Association of REALTORS ®

, Deputy Chief Economist at National Association of REALTORS Jung Hyun Choi , The Urban Institute

, The Urban Institute Colin Allen , Executive Director at American Property Owners Alliance

, Executive Director at American Property Owners Alliance Emily Girard , Austin Board of REALTORS ®

, Austin Board of REALTORS Erin Relford , Senior Privacy Engineer at Google

, Senior Privacy Engineer at Google Tray Bates , Vice President of Governmental Affairs at Texas REALTORS ®

, Vice President of Governmental Affairs at Texas REALTORS Jennifer Castenson, Vice President at Buildxact

Line Up of Events

Friday, March 13, 2026

Location: Realtor.com® Headquarters, 901 E. 6th Street, Austin, Texas

10:00AM - Realtor.com ® Open House: Work From Our Home. Kick off your SXSW day at Realtor.com ® 's Austin office with a relaxed, drop-in café featuring a special appearance by Hannah Dasher, cookbook author and country music entertainer, celebrating the release of her new cookbook. Enjoy a live food tasting, followed by a live performance. 2:00PM - PropTech Startup Showdown . Realtor.com ® and National Association of REALTORS ® Tech & Innovation bring a high-energy PropTech Startup Showdown to SXSW. Come watch as six early-stage startups take the stage to pitch bold ideas transforming residential and commercial real estate—spanning fintech , data & AI, agent solutions, property management tech, and more. 5:00 - 8:00PM - Realtor.com ® Open House: House Warming Party. Join us at our Austin office for a lively House Warming Party featuring a live performance by Dorio and a chance to win a Tecovas boot giveaway, plus drinks and bites Join partners, press, and industry leaders for an evening of great music, meaningful connections, and conversations about housing and the future of real estate.



Saturday, March 14, 2026

Location: Realtor.com® Headquarters, 901 E. 6th Street, Austin, Texas

10:00AM - Realtor.com ® x GSD&M: "Nearly Home" - How Storytelling Met Strategy to Drive Success. Hosted by Realtor.com ® in partnership with GSD&M. We'll dig into the power of storytelling and what happens when creative, strategy, and talent truly align. Using the Nearly Home campaign as a starting point, the conversation will explore how purpose-aligned storytelling can drive real impact, not just attention. Invitation-only gathering for senior marketing and advertising leaders, register for an invitation. 2:15PM - Panel Discussion - The Rising Power of the Female Homebuyer. Women are emerging as a driving force in real estate ownership, with single women now outpacing single men in home buying nationwide. This shift underscores a broader movement toward financial independence, stability, and long-term wealth creation. The conversation centers on the gender wealth gap, the growing economic power of women, and the pivotal role homeownership plays in unlocking opportunity across generations. Panelists include: Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com ® Next, , Sheryl Palmer, CEO, Taylor Morrison, and Lindsey Stanberry, Founder & CEO / The Purse This panel will open with a spotlight on the REALTORS ® Relief Foundation . Hear from leaders of the National Association of REALTORS® and Realtor.com ® about how, for 25 years, the foundation has delivered critical housing assistance to families recovering from disasters nationwide – and why that mission remains as urgent as ever today. 4:00PM - Panel Discussion - Why housing is key to the American Dream. Homeownership remains one of the most powerful drivers of generational wealth, shaping financial security, stability, and long-term opportunity. This panel will unpack the cost of waiting to buy a home, the rising influence of intergenerational transfers, and the different forms of wealth a home creates. Together, we'll explore what it will take to preserve homeownership as a pathway to prosperity for future generations. Panelists include: Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com ® , Jessica Lautz, Deputy Chief Economist, National Association of REALTORS ®



Please note: We recommend coming early as space is limited

If you are a member of the media and would like to attend any of the Realtor.com Open House events, please click here . For general RSVPs and more information, click here .

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com