Welcome to the (Claw) Party: Glendale's First Claw Room Arcade Opens

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement is in the air as Glendale proudly celebrates the grand opening of Claw Party, a state-of-the-art claw room arcade that promises to captivate visitors of all ages. With a vibrant atmosphere and an eclectic mix of video games and claw machines that feature a variety of licensed merchandise, Claw Party is set to deliver a thrilling experience for everyone.

Claw Party is not just an arcade; it's a destination for fun and family bonding through the thrill of winning prizes. Owners Grant Oulton and Vince Proskine envisioned a place where kids, couples, and families could come together to enjoy the thrill of the game and leave with a prize every visit. "We wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome and can share in the joy of winning," said Oulton. "At Claw Party, every player has the chance to bring home a piece of the fun."

This innovative arcade experience is set to redefine fun, making it possible for everyone to leave with a smile and a prize in hand. Proskine added, "Our goal is to make Claw Party an entertainment hub where kids and parents can have fun. Whether you've played claw machines or a first-timer, we want everyone to have a memorable experience."

After the successful completion of its soft opening, which showcased an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees, the arcade is now officially open to the public. The arcade is welcoming guests during the following hours: noon to 8 PM from Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 9 PM on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 PM on Sunday.

About Claw Party:

Claw Party is Glendale's first claw room arcade, designed to offer an engaging and fun-filled experience for visitors of all ages. With a diverse selection of claw machines and merchandise, Claw Party aims to be the go-to destination for family entertainment and community gatherings.

