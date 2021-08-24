Welcome to The Event Depot

"After years of producing high-end events for some of the world's most iconic brands and celebrities, I, like many seasoned pros, have a roster of go-to products that I absolutely can't live without," said The Event Depot founder Jordan Kaye. "But shopping around multiple places and websites for the perfect item is a pain and takes up way too much valuable time. I knew there was a better way, and that's why I created The Event Depot. Kits and supplies for event professionals -- vetted and road-tested by industry veterans -- all in one place, available to buy with one click."

Each Event Depot kit is an all-in-one solution. Each large kit, Wedding Planner, Event Producer, and Social Planner, is expertly organized into a custom foam insert inside a black NANUK protective hard case with wheels, a retractable handle, and optional TSA locks. The slightly smaller Meeting Planner kit features the convenience of a backpack, packed into a sleek and elegant Peak Design Totepack.

The Wedding Planner Kit ($750)

Event Depot's most elite kit comes jammed packed with necessities like Advil, Blotting Paper, COOLA Classic Sunscreen Spray, Cordless High Temp Glue Gun and Glue Sticks, Corkscrew, Kitsch No-Snag Elastics and Bobby Pins, Makeup Remover Wipes, Multi-Purpose Scissor, Nail Glue, Painter's Tape, Purell Hand Sanitizer, Shout Wipes, Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover, Tissues, and more.

The Event Producer Kit ($750)

From red carpet events to brand activations this kit features a 16' Tape Measure, Cable Ties (black and white in a variety of sizes), Electronic Wipes, FATMAX Graphite Hammer, Gaffer Tape, Graphic Squeegee, Hardware Kit, Magnetic Level, Power Strip, Stanley 3-Piece Plier Set, Stanley Utility Knife, and more.

The Social Planner Kit ($750)

Has all the prowess of The Wedding Planner Kit plus other DIY essentials like Double Sided Clothing Tape, Hemp Rope & White Cotton Twine, Eraser Sponges, Push Pins, Tweezers, Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand & Face Wipes, White Pipe Cleaners, X-ACTO Precision Knife and Zots Clear Adhesive Dots.

The Meeting Planner Kit ($375)

Perfect for every corporate planner this handy and sophisticated kit comes equipped with Advil, Altoids, Binder Clips, Clipboard Dry Erase, Assorted Color EXPO Dry Erase Markers, First Aid Kit, Heavy Duty Packaging Tape, Index Cards, Jamm Door Stoppers, Mini Stapler Set, Pens, Post-it Sticky Notes, a 64GB USB Flash Drive and more.

The Event Depot also offers a host of a la carte items, including event essentials like Decibullz Custom Walkie Earpieces, Earasers Hi-Fi High Fidelity Earplugs, Measuring Wheels, Laser Measures, MyMedic First Aid Kits, Steamery Cirrus No.2 Steamers, COOLA Classic Makeup Setting Spray, and many more. And for the planner themselves, pre and post event necessities such as Barefoot Scientist PreHeels+, HoMedics Spa Footbaths, and Pure Epsom Salts.

The Event Depot is a creative, collaborative community that knows the best products to measure, cut, pin, stick, tuck, clean and store. In addition to kits and products, event pros can find curated, crowdsourced must-haves from some of the best in the business, as well as tried and tested tips and tricks. For more information and to purchase products, go to EventDepotShop.com or on Instagram , Pinterest , and Facebook .

CONTACT

Sheldon Strategy & Consulting for The Event Depot

Katie Timmons

[email protected]

SOURCE The Event Depot