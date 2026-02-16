Welcome to the Future of Service - the Age of Intelligent Experience is Here

Deloitte Digital's value playbook, "The Future of Service: the Age of Intelligent Experience," details an actionable, AI-first approach to drive scalable ROI through service where every interaction is faster, smarter, and hyper-personalized

Playbook highlights

Service has reached a true AI value inflection point. Organizations no longer have to choose between efficiency and experience. AI model performance has improved dramatically, and agentic systems are now capable of resolving complex cases using natural conversation and orchestration, driving significant financial ROI. Global service leaders agree: 43% of surveyed organizations believe AI will allow them to reduce contact center costs by 30% or more in the next three years, according to results from Deloitte Digital's forthcoming "Global Contact Center Survey."

Customer Service is the next frontier for enterprise AI. Service is no longer just a place to deploy chatbots or automate tasks. Advances in agentic AI and orchestration are enabling end-to-end service models that span contact centers, digital channels, field service, and in-product support, fundamentally changing how enterprises connect with customers, drive efficiency, and generate business.

The future service organization is built on human-AI collaboration. Today's advanced AI service technology also supports human service workers by handling routine and data-intensive work or serving up relevant information while humans focus on judgment, empathy and complex problem-solving. Organizations that redesign roles, metrics and governance for this collaboration can turn service from a cost center into a strategic engine for growth and trust.

Beyond pilots and POCs: AI investment now translates into measurable service value

Service has entered a new phase, one defined not by digital tools but by intelligence. It is happening now across contact centers, field service operations and customer success organizations, and is fundamentally reshaping what service is, how it is delivered, and the value it creates for the enterprise. Deloitte Digital's 2026 survey finds that 48% of companies with mature service capabilities (e.g., those with defined service delivery models, comprehensive personalization capabilities, and low employee attrition) are already using agentic AI, compared to 24% of low maturity peers.

Advances in AI, combined with falling consumption costs have propelled service transformation from experimentation to real, scalable economic impact. Sixty-four percent of service leaders surveyed in Deloitte Digital's 2026 survey report higher agent productivity and 39% report lower cost per contact as a result of AI.

In "The Future of Service," Deloitte Digital lays out how leaders can translate these advances to measurable ROI by re-architecting service end-to-end, not just automating individual tasks.

By designing multi-agent AI service tech platforms that orchestrate AI across interactions, workflows and the workforce, organizations can achieve greater cost efficiency, improve resolution speed and quality, and create growth without proportional increases in cost. AI-enabled service systems can understand intent, summarize interactions automatically, personalize offers dynamically, and even predict issues before they escalate, enabling proactive resolution. Every customer gets access to always-on elite service and, at the same time, every human agent becomes a "super agent" bolstered by AI-accelerated insights and suggestions for better service. The impact is measurable: more effective call deflection, shorter handle times, higher conversion and retention, and more consistent service quality.

Key quote

"The way service organizations can deliver service to their customers has totally transformed. AI has reached a level that allows fast, human-like support at a scale that was never possible before. AI and humans can work side by side, with AI handling the routine so humans can bring the empathy, judgment and creativity — elevating every interaction."

— Mike Brinker, Customer Service Domain leader, Deloitte Digital

TrueServe™: Accelerating AI-driven service transformation

To help organizations move from vision to execution, Deloitte Digital is also adding new features and agentic capability to TrueServe — its service acceleration and orchestration platform. This platform has supported over 100 projects for more than 60 unique clients across multiple industries, including financial services, retail, consumer products, automative, hospitality, health care, life sciences and technology. TrueServe is helping organizations rapidly design, deploy and scale AI-powered service capabilities, giving them the ability to achieve these new levels of service. Developed and refined over five years, TrueServe embeds deep AI know-how from delivering intelligent customer service solutions in complex, real-world environments and is an ideal product for the future of service.

Key TrueServe capabilities

AI orchestration across virtual agents, co-pilots, workflows and human agents

Forward-deployed engineers experienced in multi-platform AI service transformation

Integrated service data and real-time intelligence across channels

Pre-built accelerators for contact centers, field service and digital service journeys

Built-in governance, risk and responsible AI guardrails

For more on how AI transformation is delivering ROI for customer service organizations and how Deloitte Digital can help you prepare for "The Future of Service," visit: here.

