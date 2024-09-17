Welcome to the New Workday: A Reimagined User Experience Powered by AI

Company Unveils New Workday Assistant to Serve as an AI Companion to Help Employees Complete HR and Finance Tasks More Efficiently

New Workday Experience Brings Together Enterprise Apps in a Single, Unified View to Simplify Work and Increase Employee Productivity

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced a reimagined AI-powered user experience including a new Workday Assistant designed to help employees find and complete complex HR and finance processes in real-time so they can focus on the work that matters.

"The employee experience is evolving, and we know that improving discovery and enabling seamless, efficient work are critical to employee productivity and job satisfaction," said Ali Fuller, senior vice president, experience, Workday. "We train our AI with the world's largest, cleanest set of financial and HR data, and by leveraging this data with the right context, Workday is making it easier for employees to find information and take action on it – which not only boosts productivity but makes the work experience more enjoyable."

The New Workday Assistant: AI-Powered Companion Throughout the User Experience

People waste up to two hours a day searching for HR and financial information at work, such as details on pay slips, benefits, time and absence policies, and more. Workday Assistant answers employees' questions in natural language and automatically surfaces the information they need when they need it – resulting in less frustration and more time in the day to focus on the work that matters.

"The new features in Workday Assistant have transformed how our employees find HR information," said Derek O'Konek, human resource information system manager, Western Alliance Bank. "AI-driven searches in Workday Assistant more than doubled in the first month – improving our HR department's efficiency and allowing staff to focus on more strategic work."

With Workday Assistant, customers can:

Get Quick, Accurate Answers to HR and Finance Questions. With AI-powered search, employees can ask questions using natural language and receive quick and personalized answers based on the context of their role, location, and needs. If an employee has a question about changes to their pay slip, Workday Assistant can provide a personalized summary and explanation for those changes. A frontline worker could also ask a question from their mobile device to quickly get the information they need.

With AI-powered search, employees can ask questions using natural language and receive quick and personalized answers based on the context of their role, location, and needs. If an employee has a question about changes to their pay slip, Workday Assistant can provide a personalized summary and explanation for those changes. A frontline worker could also ask a question from their mobile device to quickly get the information they need. Take Action Faster with AI-driven Insights. Leveraging Workday Illuminate , Workday Assistant provides employees with a guided experience to help them complete complex tasks more efficiently. A manager looking to give an employee a one-time bonus could receive detailed information such as the allowable range, company policy, and average bonus amounts awarded to peers in the organization. Unlike other offerings that pull data from the web and only provide general information, Workday Assistant uses specific information about the company and brings it all together to help managers make better, more informed decisions.

Workday has seamless integrations with Microsoft Teams and Slack via Workday Everywhere to enable employees to access the tools they need and complete tasks in their flow of work. Now, Workday is further enhancing this experience by expanding its integrations to include Microsoft 365 Copilot and Slack to include AI apps, enabling employees to get answers from Workday Assistant using natural language within these environments. For example, a manager could use Microsoft 365 Copilot to generate summaries of employee performance using data and context in both Workday and Microsoft to prepare for a check-in with the team member.

All Your Enterprise Apps in One Place for a Connected Experience

The average organization has more than 200 different apps for work that employees must juggle. The constant switching between tools wastes time and creates frustration for employees. Workday will leverage its partner ecosystem to enable customers to bring all of their third-party apps directly into Workday.

This will enable employees to easily access the information they need in one unified place, without having to toggle between different systems – streamlining the experience and helping make every employee more productive.

Availability

The new Workday Assistant is with early adopter customers now and will be generally available in early 2025. The AI-enhanced search capability in Workday Assistant will be available to customers in late September. The Workday integration with Slack AI is planned for early 2025. The integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot is planned for early 2025.

The unified experience will be available to early adopter customers and partners in late 2024.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

