Welcome to the Shark Tank: Long Island University Chooses the Shark as New Mascot

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University students and alumni have made history by choosing the Shark as the mascot of our expanded NCAA Division I program, which will unite the Brooklyn and Post campuses. The movie Jaws made us fear the shark, and television shows like Shark Tank, Shark Week, and Sharknado became staples of popular culture. With its announcement making it official on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Long Island University is the first NCAA Division I program on the East Coast to make the Shark its mascot.

LIU's teams will compete as the Sharks beginning this September. The Shark was chosen as an animal that embodies strength, resolve and brilliance, all qualities that embrace the spirit of LIU and the individuals who comprise our extraordinary University.

The Shark was selected as the favorite mascot from among three finalists by a vote of LIU students and alumni. The voting period was held from April 23, 2019 through May 14, 2019, with the Shark beating its competitors, the Eagle and the Falcon.

"Long Island University students and alumni took the opportunity to set a distinct path by choosing the fearsome Shark as our mascot," said Long Island University Director of Athletics Debbie DeJong. "As we elevate LIU's campuses into a single, stronger, Division I program, we will join together proudly as the Sharks."

LIU's united NCAA Division I program builds on a foundation of excellence and tradition. In LIU's history, its teams (LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds and LIU Post Pioneers) have combined for 23 national championships, 215 conference titles, and 362 All-Americans. The colors of the new LIU Sharks will be blue and gold— chosen to honor and unite the traditions of the University.

About Long Island University (LIU)

LIU is one of the nation's largest private universities. Since 1926, LIU has provided high quality academic programs taught by world-class faculty. LIU offers hundreds of accredited programs to approximately 20,000 students, with a network of over 260,000 alumni, including leaders in industries across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

http://www.liu.edu

