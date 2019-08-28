Welcome to the World of Thrills and Skills!

There is a common perception that extreme sports are only for "adrenaline junkies." While these sports are thrilling to both participants and fans, "Extreme Sports" dispels misperceptions and shows these activities typically involve high levels of intentional technical skill and decision-making, intense physical and mental exertion and proper use of specialized gear.

Guests will experience extreme sports through stories of international athletes, illustrating amazing commitment and perseverance, and immersive exhibits and hands-on activities that showcase science, creativity and innovation, inspiring guests to learn more about their own personal limits.

The Museum enhanced the exhibition with profiles of several extreme athletes from Colorado and a Ninja course created by Colorado-based Ninja Nation. "Colorado is the perfect state for the U.S. debut of this exhibition," said Dr. Garth Spellman, the Museum's curator of ornithology and curatorial advisor for "Extreme Sports." "Our mountains, snow, skies, and waterways provide the perfect playground for extreme activities that have born world-renowned athletes."

These are some of the activities that will be fun for families and friends because of the range of challenges:

Try out a course developed by actual American Ninja Warriors at Ninja Nation.

at Ninja Nation. Virtually race the backcountry slopes.

Discover what it's like to pilot a wingsuit.

Traverse kid-sized climbing walls for everyone that test grip and flexibility.

Snuggle into a portaledge hanging tent and imagine dozing off on a rock ledge.

Test your concentration abilities and your inclination to participate in extreme activities.

Step into the Immersion Room and see what it feels like to ride a mountain bike and a whitewater kayak!

The exhibition will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 12, except on December 25, www.dmns.org/extremesports.

"Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits" was developed and produced by Science North, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre.

