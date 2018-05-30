Welcome to TummerTime! TUMS® Takes Over Summertime To Launch On Demand Delivery Service and First Product with Gas Relief

Summer is arguably one of the best food seasons – with barbeques, fried foods, festivals and beach treats. However, sometimes the foods that bring the most joy fight back. Heartburn is quite common—up to 20% of Americans suffer from heartburn on a weekly basis. In fact, millennials have the highest rate of heartburn and gas compared to the general population*.

That's why TUMS® is bringing heartburn and gas relief directly to them! Food lovers in New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta can get their heartburn and gas relief on-demand this summer. Starting today in New York City at 12pm EST, people can simply tweet @TumsTweets using the hashtag #PassTheTUMS for TUMS® Chewy Bites with Gas Relief to send on-demand relief to their gassiest friends. And for a little personal relief, people can tweet #TummerTime to send a delivery straight to their front door. Each delivery includes a TummerTime Relief Kit, filled with the summertime essentials millennials and heartburn sufferers need all season long, including a TummerTime tote bag, a TUMSbler, a trendy food-shaped drink floaty and of course, TUMS® Chewy Bites® with Gas Relief.

"Millennials are all about their food, especially in the summer. Yet the foods they love don't always love them back, causing heartburn and gas," said Amy Sharon, Senior Brand Manager, TUMS®. "As America's #1 antacid providing fast relief, we're incredibly excited about TummerTime and celebrating the new TUMS® Chewy Bites® with Gas Relief to spread the word about heartburn and gas relief and on-demand delivery."

TUMS® will bring relief to Atlanta on June 21 and in Chicago on July 12. Stay tuned to TUMS Twitter channel (@TumsTweets) for more details about the on-demand heartburn and gas relief in these cities!

New TUMS® Chewy Bites® with Gas Relief are available in 28-count bottles in Lemon & Strawberry flavor at retailers nationwide. For more information on TummerTime and the new tasty and fast-acting TUMS® Chewy Bites® with Gas Relief, visit the TUMS® Twitter (@TUMStweets) and Facebook (facebook.com/TUMS) pages or go to https://www.tums.com/antacid-products/chewy-bites-gas-relief/.

About TUMS® Chewy Bites with Gas Relief

New TUMS® Chewy Bites with Gas Relief is the first TUMS® product created to fight both heartburn and gas. TUMS® Chewy Bites with Gas Relief is a fast-acting antacid and anti-gas product with a tasty outer shell and soft center.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare is one of the world's largest consumer healthcare companies. Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We own some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne®, Theraflu®, Excedrin®, Nicorette® and NicoDerm®CQ®, Flonase® Allery Relief, and TUMS®. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go on-line all over the world every day, and choose us first.

Our goal is to build a global, growing business we call a Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare (FMCH) company, dedicated to everyday healthcare with all of the scientific expertise and quality guarantees that demands, working at the speed and with the genuine consumer understanding the modern world expects.

