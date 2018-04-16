Welcome to UCB USA

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, we are excited to be relaunching UCB-USA.com and a blog with news on UCB in the U.S.
We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and our global clinical development site is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. We also have a new medicines office working on our pipeline in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Follow along for updates on our innovation and research, new partnerships and collaborations, business updates, community impact, and more.
At UCB, we are inspired by patients and driven by science. We are committed to innovation to improve the lives of people living with neurological, immunological, and bone disorders. We are finding solutions that meet the unique needs of individuals to help them have the best patient experience and live their best life.
Take time to explore the new site:
- Find out more about how we engage patients
- Read about UCB in the U.S.
- Take a closer look at our pipeline
