Welcome to UCB USA

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, we are excited to be relaunching UCB-USA.com and a blog with news on UCB in the U.S.

We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and our global clinical development site is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. We also have a new medicines office working on our pipeline in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Follow along for updates on our innovation and research, new partnerships and collaborations, business updates, community impact, and more.