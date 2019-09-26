Welcome To Wolferman's Bakery(SM)
Fresh Approach to 100-Year Old Premium Brand Serves to Broaden Awareness Among Today's Busy Consumers with its 24/7 Availability, Promise of "Always Open, Always Good(SM)"
Best Known for its Super-Thick English Muffins, New Bakery Positioning Showcases Wolferman's® Expansive Assortment of Exceptional Baked Goods for Breakfast and Beyond
Sep 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolferman's, a proud purveyor of exceptional baked goods and specialty foods for more than 100 years, has introduced a new brand positioning designed to more fully communicate its breadth of assortment and quality offerings, while increasing awareness and appeal among a broader range of customers. This new positioning reflects how Wolferman's has evolved from a brand best-known for its super-thick English muffins to a full online bakery, offering fresh sweet and savory items baked daily, from coffee cakes and quiche to brownies and sweet-rolls. Wolferman's is a Harry & David® brand and part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.
The debut of Wolferman's Bakery positions the brand as a neighborhood shop which is "Always Open, Always Good," speaking to its commitment of being available to customers 24/7, while honoring its longstanding tradition of quality and freshness. Whether for entertaining, self-consumption or gifting, Wolferman's Bakery provides customers with a warm and welcoming experience as they discover and choose from the brand's vast array of more than 200 superior offerings.
"By anchoring the brand in its rightful position as a premium online bakery, we are speaking to our customers in a new way, immersing them in the entire experience and inviting them to come into our shop to discover the incredible array of delicious desserts, savory side dishes and sweet treats perfect for breakfast, brunch and beyond," said Michelle Farabaugh, Chief Marketing Officer, Harry & David. "The brand's legacy as a provider of extraordinary baked goods has earned it a loyal following and, with this updated positioning, we are excited to introduce all that Wolferman's Bakery has to offer to a whole new generation of shoppers."
Launching this month, the new positioning is reflected across a variety of consumer touchpoints and provides a showcase for the brand's extensive range of gourmet offerings:
New Ingredients: An Updated Logo, Creative Vision and Brand Voice
"Bakery" is brought front and center as part of the updated brand logo, which features a soft font and airy graphics to convey the warm and inviting nature of the brand. A new, more relatable brand voice emphasizes friendliness and expertise, while incorporating bakery phrases and terminology, such as "Baker's Tips" and "Inside Scoop" across all traditional and digital marketing channels. The moment customers click on the Wolferman's Bakery website, open an email or flip through a catalog, they will experience vibrant product displays and enticing imagery. The website brings this fresh brand direction to life with a virtual bakery experience, complete with mouth-watering pastries, desserts and daily menu specials.
On Today's Menu: Sweet Treats, English Muffins, Savory Brunch Favorites and More
At Wolferman's Bakery, products are made with exceptional care and rapidly frozen to ensure supreme quality and flavor, delivering the same bakery fresh taste as the day they were made. Key categories within the Wolferman's Bakery assortment, including some of the newest offerings, are*:
- Muffins and Breads: Super-Thick, Traditional, and Mini English Muffins, Italian Herb and Cheese Pull Apart Bread, Everything Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese, Filled Scones, Loaf Cakes and Gourmet Waffles
- Pastries & Baked Goods: Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake, Triple Berry Cheesecake, Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake, Sacher Torte, Apple-Pecan Bundt Cake, Danish Kringle Assortment, Classic Chocolate Brownies and Banana and Chocolate Bundt Cake
- Brunch: Sun-Dried Tomato and Feta Quiche, Maple-Glazed Sweet Rolls, Cheesy Onion and Garlic Rolls, Marionberry Sweet Rolls, Spinach and Bacon Strata and Ham and Cheese Croissants
- Gourmet Food and Pantry: Fruit Preserves, Tiffin Coffee, Honey and Fruit Butters
*Gluten-free varieties are available throughout the assortment.
Measuring, Mixing, Sifting, Rolling and Sprinkling on Social Media
Customers can visually experience the excellence, care and love that goes into handcrafting each Wolferman's Bakery product by connecting with the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #wolfermansmoments.
Celebrations Passport Helps Make it an Even More Delicious Day
Shoppers can save on their baking, entertaining and gifting needs by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.
About Wolferman's BakerySM
Wolferman's Bakery creates exceptional baked goods and specialty foods using only the finest ingredients, time-tested recipes and highest standards. Best known for its super-thick English Muffins, Wolferman's Bakery offers an expansive assortment of products for breakfast, brunch and beyond. Established in 1888, Wolferman's Bakery was acquired by Harry & David® in 2008 and today is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.
