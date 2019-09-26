Welcome To Wolferman's Bakery(SM)

The debut of Wolferman's Bakery positions the brand as a neighborhood shop which is "Always Open, Always Good," speaking to its commitment of being available to customers 24/7, while honoring its longstanding tradition of quality and freshness. Whether for entertaining, self-consumption or gifting, Wolferman's Bakery provides customers with a warm and welcoming experience as they discover and choose from the brand's vast array of more than 200 superior offerings.

"By anchoring the brand in its rightful position as a premium online bakery, we are speaking to our customers in a new way, immersing them in the entire experience and inviting them to come into our shop to discover the incredible array of delicious desserts, savory side dishes and sweet treats perfect for breakfast, brunch and beyond," said Michelle Farabaugh, Chief Marketing Officer, Harry & David. "The brand's legacy as a provider of extraordinary baked goods has earned it a loyal following and, with this updated positioning, we are excited to introduce all that Wolferman's Bakery has to offer to a whole new generation of shoppers."

Launching this month, the new positioning is reflected across a variety of consumer touchpoints and provides a showcase for the brand's extensive range of gourmet offerings:

New Ingredients: An Updated Logo, Creative Vision and Brand Voice

"Bakery" is brought front and center as part of the updated brand logo, which features a soft font and airy graphics to convey the warm and inviting nature of the brand. A new, more relatable brand voice emphasizes friendliness and expertise, while incorporating bakery phrases and terminology, such as "Baker's Tips" and "Inside Scoop" across all traditional and digital marketing channels. The moment customers click on the Wolferman's Bakery website, open an email or flip through a catalog, they will experience vibrant product displays and enticing imagery. The website brings this fresh brand direction to life with a virtual bakery experience, complete with mouth-watering pastries, desserts and daily menu specials.

On Today's Menu: Sweet Treats, English Muffins, Savory Brunch Favorites and More

At Wolferman's Bakery, products are made with exceptional care and rapidly frozen to ensure supreme quality and flavor, delivering the same bakery fresh taste as the day they were made. Key categories within the Wolferman's Bakery assortment, including some of the newest offerings, are*:

*Gluten-free varieties are available throughout the assortment.

Measuring, Mixing, Sifting, Rolling and Sprinkling on Social Media

Customers can visually experience the excellence, care and love that goes into handcrafting each Wolferman's Bakery product by connecting with the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #wolfermansmoments.

Celebrations Passport Helps Make it an Even More Delicious Day

Shoppers can save on their baking, entertaining and gifting needs by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

About Wolferman's BakerySM

Wolferman's Bakery creates exceptional baked goods and specialty foods using only the finest ingredients, time-tested recipes and highest standards. Best known for its super-thick English Muffins, Wolferman's Bakery offers an expansive assortment of products for breakfast, brunch and beyond. Established in 1888, Wolferman's Bakery was acquired by Harry & David® in 2008 and today is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

