Welcome to "YourZone" by OmniView Sports

The RedZone arrived and changed the way we watch football. Seeing all the touchdowns from around the NFL took Sundays to a new level. Now, the YourZone app and GameChangr is here with YourZone to transform everyday into your personal "football Sunday."

YourZone is catered to YOU. The YourZone app will provide real-time, personalized notifications and alerts as well as automated channel tuning to match your preferences (favorite teams, players). The YourZone app uses patented technology to process real-time data to determine excitement levels surrounding a game, you'll now watch every exciting moment in the sports world LIVE! The YourZone app and GameChangr technology guarantees this personalized sports viewing experience - automatically or with the touch of a button on the app, GameChangr tunes your television to what you can't and don't want to miss!

https://www.gamingtoday.com/race_sports/article/84494-A_new_way_to_watch_and_bet_sports

How about bringing the experience of Vegas' best sportsbooks to the comfort of your home? OmniView sports was featured on VSIN (Vegas Sports and Infomation Network) with ML Carr with Brent Musburger on how we are forever changing the way you watch and track sports https://youtu.be/sYK3J7D4nlA. The YourZone app presents you the odds from all the major sportsbooks. Tracking your bets is also easier than ever. Have all your bets organized in a user-friendly interface, listed by level of excitement. In YourZone, you'll watch every meaningful moment to the games that you have action on, simply click on the game you wish to see and GameChangr will take you to the live action.

How about a next level fantasy sports experience? With the YourZone app, import your fantasy team or manually select the players you wish to track for the given sport. You'll have access to your league scoreboard and updated scoring, and the YourZone app will inform you when your team's players are in a position to score points. OmniView uses patented technology to determine which players are most likely to be involved in fantasy scoring plays, automatically sorts your players from most likely to least likely to score in real-time. With a simple click on the players icon, GameChangr will take you to that game.

YourZone is coming to revolutionize your viewing experience, learn more here and sign up for early access.

www.ovszone.com

Nikhil Patel

(617) 620-6728

229012@email4pr.com

SOURCE OmniView Sports

Related Links

http://www.ovszone.com

