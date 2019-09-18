Welcoming Autumn at JLOFTS Greenwich Apartments

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn is nearly upon us, and Connecticut is as beautiful as ever! JLOFTS Greenwich CT apartments offer the ideal location to embrace the season, with easy access to iconic Greenwich Ave, an array of delightful amenities, available office space, and a bark-friendly atmosphere. JLOFTS shares inspiration for welcoming autumn in Greenwich.

Ideal for the Fashionista. Located just under a mile away from JLOFTS, iconic Greenwich Ave offers a delightful display of local boutiques, fine retail stores, cafes, and restaurants. Enjoy a stroll along the avenue as you freshen up your closet with the latest sweater weather fashion. Meet up with friends or neighbors for a fun-filled shopping excursion and a delectable meal downtown.

Living for Fall Foliage. Head up to the exclusive J-Roof to take in spectacular views of the changing leaves. With plenty of comfortable seating throughout, an outdoor kitchen, and a rooftop putting green, there is something for everyone to enjoy! On warmer days, take advantage of the season and make a delicious grilled apple salad on one of the barbeques, or curl up with your furry best friend and your favorite book for a cozy afternoon.

Seasonal In-SPA-rations. JLOFTS Greenwich residents enjoy an exclusive discount on rooms, dining, and spa services at the J House Hotel. Get refreshed and ready for the new season with a relaxing deep tissue massage, a calming repair facial, or quenching aloe wrap. Indulge in a little luxury, that's JLOFTS living.

Autumnal Favorites. Apple picking, hard cider, and hayrides are what fall is made of, and luckily Fairfield County is home to plenty of orchards where you can delight in the season's finer festivities. After you've picked your apples, bake up a mouthwateringly delicious pie in your JLOFTS European-style chef's kitchen and share with your neighbors in the clubroom to be everyone's new favorite person!

Amazing Amenities. When you just don't feel like venturing far from home, take some time to kick back and relax with JLOFTS' incredible amenities. Featuring a clubroom with comfortable oversized seating, large-screen television, game tables, an entertaining bar, and functional outdoor space, you will love spending evenings with friends and neighbors. After an action-packed day of adventuring with your furry best friend, take advantage of the self-service dog spa available to all JLOFTS residents, allowing you to enjoy your time without worrying about tracking the mess back home. Or, host a fall dinner party to remember in the private dining room, with an available catering kitchen and enough seating for 12.

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich is close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

