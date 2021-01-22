Welcoming Gina Robertson, new VP of Client Services, to Ansafone Contact Centers' Leadership Team

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansafone Contact Centers is ringing in the New Year with new leadership. This leading contact center and BPO provider is pleased to announce and welcome Gina Robertson as the new Vice President of Client Services. With multiple locations nationwide, Ansafone looks forward to having her join the corporate management team, which is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

"Ansafone has a lot of exciting initiatives underway that will help position us for significant growth," Gina explained when asked why she chose Ansafone as the next stop on her career path. "Based on what I have already learned since joining the company, I am confident there will be tremendous career opportunities for me here at Ansafone."

Gina has played leadership roles in various areas, including operation management, project management and client services. With more than 30 years of call center experience, she has a track record of success. Most notably, Gina has supported large Health Systems and even Fortune 500 Companies with call center needs.

When asked what she hopes to bring to the Ansafone team, Gina noted "experience in developing and motivating team members to build and expand important client relationships." She is set to lead a national team of experienced account executives, who strive to consistently exceed client expectations by delivering outstanding customer service. "I hope to bring some streamlined processes to Ansafone to ensure account management teams are proactively monitoring and calibrating customer service quality," she explained.

We are delighted to have Gina Robertson, our new Vice President of Client Services, to join Ansafone Contact Centers and we look to her to lead our team of experienced account executives. In an effort to ensure client success and elevate business, it's an honorable duty to assure the right people are selected to join our lineup.

For more info, please contact:

Chris Gronberg

VP, Sales and Marketing

Ansafone Contact Centers

[email protected]

101 NE 2nd St.

Ocala, FL 34470

+17145601018

www.ansafone.com

SOURCE Ansafone Contact Centers