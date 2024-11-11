Welcoming the next chapter of American innovation in solar and beyond

WINDERMERE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latorre, A. (2024, November 11). MHMS Group LLC.

Last week signaled a defining chapter in America's journey, as the new administration calls for a bold focus on economic strength, energy independence, and cutting-edge advancement. Charles D. Carey, CEO and Founder of CIG Companies, stands ready to help lead this charge toward a future powered by American ingenuity and a shared commitment to progress. Through clean energy, CIG envisions an America that not only meets its own energy needs but unites us across party lines, harnessing our resources, talent, and collective resolve for a brighter future.

"As the demand for reliable, U.S.-made energy solutions grows, there has never been a more urgent call to action," Carey reflects. "With surging needs in AI and manufacturing, America holds a unique opportunity to strengthen its energy infrastructure and build lasting economic value through domestic solar. Together, we can rise to the challenge."

Texas: Leading Solar Energy Growth

In the heart of America lies Texas, where innovation and energy independence converge. As the state with the largest installed utility solar capacity in the nation, Texas has demonstrated that Utility Solar not only lowers energy costs but also stands as the lowest-cost new energy source available. With a development-to-operation timeline that's faster than any other large-scale energy source, Utility Solar has proven its scalability and reliability. Established technology since the 1960s, Utility Solar has long been recognized by credit agencies as one of the safest, most stable investments in sustainable energy—a mark of security as we transition to cleaner energy. In Texas, solar power's cost-efficiency, with a lifespan extending beyond 40 years, provides a stable and green energy source that strengthens local and national energy independence.

Empowering Americans Through Solar Investment

CIG Companies remains dedicated to building a sustainable energy foundation that will last. Its solar manufacturing plant in College Station, Texas, exemplifies this vision. This advanced facility, supported by the latest government incentives, makes high-efficiency solar modules with a 25-year warranty, offering Americans a dependable, cost- effective energy solution. Utility Solar's compact footprint—requiring only about 10% of Texas land to power 40% of the U.S. grid—ensures minimal impact on land resources while delivering substantial energy. As a U.S.-made product, it embodies the power of American innovation and contributes to national energy independence.

Expanding Horizons with CIG Fund 2

CIG Companies, under the leadership of Charles, is committed not only to clean energy but also to luxury and innovation in real estate and travel. CIG Fund 2, a diversified investment fund focused on returns, safety, and growth, has recently raised substantial capital to support ambitious projects in real estate, luxury travel, and solar manufacturing.

Among these initiatives is the expansion of Magnifica Residences, luxury residential communities being developed across the U.S.'s most exciting markets and select international destinations. These communities combine exclusive amenities like spas, golf courses, and personalized services to create a holistic, high-end lifestyle experience underscored by environmental responsibility. Additionally, the fund supports Magnifica Air, redefining travel by merging the exclusivity of private aviation with the convenience of commercial travel, providing discerning travelers a premium experience like no other.

Looking Forward

As the nation enters this new chapter, Charles D. Carey and CIG Companies will continue to advance projects that bolster American resilience. CIG's clean energy initiatives represent more than just power; they are a means of securing economic stability and expanding opportunities in communities nationwide. With bipartisan support for tax credits and incentives, CIG is poised to contribute significantly to America's energy independence. The road ahead is bright. Through projects in energy, real estate, and luxury experiences, CIG Companies is committed to a prosperous, innovative American future—one fueled by ingenuity and dedication to progress for all.

