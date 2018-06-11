Welding Consumables Market to Grow Owing to Rising Demand From Automotive, Construction and Marine Applications Till 2021 | Million Insights

Flux and filler metals generallyare known as welding consumables. Welding consumables are mainly used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding process. Under the arc welding technology, consumables are extensively used in shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), and submerged arc welding (SAW). Additionally, shielded gases are basically used in oxy-fuel welding, gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW).

Rise in construction industry, specifically in emerging economies such as China and India is anticipated to be the key factor driving the demand for welding consumables. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are factors leading to the dominancein construction projects, which in turn is expected to result in high demand for welding consumables.

On the other hand, slow growth in advanced welding technologies in countries such as China and India are major restraints for growth of the welding consumables and techniques market in APEJ.

The Welding Consumable Market is classified, by welding consumables, into stick electrodes, solid wires, flux cored wires, SAW wires & fluxes, and others.

Stick electrodes segment accounted for maximum percent value share in 2016 and is expected to expand at significant CAGR over the forecast period.The Welding Consumable Market is classified, by welding technique into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, laser-beam welding, ultrasonic welding and others.Arc welding segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2016 and is expected to expand at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Welding Consumable Market is classified, by equipment into welding electrode and filler metal equipment and oxy-fuel gas equipment.Global Welding Consumable Market is classified, by application into automotive & transportation, building & construction, marine applications, and others.

Building and construction segment accounted for the largest market share of the welding consumable market in 2016 and is expected grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing building & construction activities in developing countries such as China and India.The welding consumable market is segmented, geographically, into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to lead the market with value share in 2016 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Growth of the automotive sector and steel structure in Latin America is expected to drive growth of welding consumables. Thus, welding consumables market in Latin America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. MEA is expected to develop as the most lucrative region in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

The Welding Consumable Market key players are voestalpine AG, Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd., Kemppi Oy, and Arcon Welding Equipment.

