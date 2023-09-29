Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market size to increase by USD 623.83 million during 2022-2027| Stringent occupational safety regulations to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market size is projected to grow by USD 623.83 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The stringent regulations concerning occupational safety are driving the growth of the global welding fume extraction market. Industries are entitled to create a secure working environment by reducing exposure to potentially hazardous welding fumes and particles. This aligns with the rigorous occupational health mandates set forth by entities like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States and corresponding European legislation. For more information on market drivers, trends, and challenges of the market, Request Free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market 2023-2027
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market 2023 - 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the welding fume extraction equipment market: Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc., Air Liquide SA, Bomaksan Industrial Air Filtration Systems San. Tic. A.S., CLEANTEK. , Donaldson Co. Inc., Dongguan VILLO Technology Inc., Dynavac India Pvt. Ltd., ESTA Apparatebau GmbH and Co. KG, FILCAR S.p.A., IBG Industrie Beteiligungs Gesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KEMPER GmbH, Nederman Holding AB, PACE, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powertech Pollution Controls Pvt. Ltd., Sentry Air Systems Inc., Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and The Lincoln Electric Co.
  • The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.93% YOY growth in 2023.

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trends

  • Integration of IoT and data analytics in the welding fume extraction market.
  • Manufacturers incorporate sensors to monitor operational parameters, air quality, and equipment performance.
  • Extensive use of advanced analytics to analyze collected data.
  • Data analytics identifies abnormalities and predicts equipment failures.
  • Predictive maintenance schedules are enhanced based on data analysis.
  • Adoption of IoT systems to monitor airflow and filter clogging levels.
  • IoT analytics predict filter replacements, reducing downtime.

Challenges

  • SMBs find it hard to afford high-quality fume extractors and filters.
  • Regular maintenance, like changing filters and servicing, adds to the additional expenses.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Product (Mobile units, Stationary units, and Large centralized systems), Application (Arc welding, Resistance welding, Laser beam welding, and Oxy-fuel welding), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The mobile units segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increase in the preference for mobile solutions in the global welding fume extraction market, primarily due to their portability and versatility. The key advantage of this segment lies in its flexibility, which not only enhances coverage but also boosts efficiency. A notable example is Lincoln Electric, a prominent company that provides mobile fume extractors equipped with high-efficiency filters designed to eliminate hazardous emissions directly at their source.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Sample Report Here 

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

