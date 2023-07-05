Welding Guns Market Garner $327.2 Million by 2031 with 5.6% CAGR | Research Dive

The welding guns market is expected to witness prominent growth by 2031, owing to the rising demand for welding guns from various end-use industries. The Asia-Pacific region held the highest share of the market in 2021.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Welding Guns Market Forecast Analysis:



As per the report published by Research Dive, the global welding guns market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $327.2 million and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Welding Guns Market

The report has divided the welding guns market into the following segments:

Type: manual welding guns and robotic welding guns

Robotic Welding Guns – Have the fastest growth by 2031

The increasing demand for robotic welding guns across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and many more for consistent and high-quality welding and to reduce the risk of workplace accidents and injuries is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

End-Use Industry: heavy equipment, automotive & transport, energy & power, aerospace, construction, and others

Heavy Equipment – Generated the largest revenue in 2021

The increasing demand for heavy equipment welding guns incorporating new welding techniques to handle heavy-duty welding tasks is predicted to boost the growth of the market sub-segment in the coming period.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Asia-Pacific - Held the biggest market share in 2021

The increasing number of infrastructure projects across the region, the rising adoption of advanced welding technologies such as robotic welding, and the increasing investment in automation by several countries in the region are predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated period.

Dynamics of the Global Welding Guns Market

The increasing demand for welding guns across various end-use industries including automotive, aerospace, automotive, and shipbuilding for a wide range of applications such as fabrication, maintenance, and repair of structures and equipment is predicted to bolster the growth of the welding guns market over the estimated timeframe. Besides, the technological advancements in welding gun design and functionality such as the development of more efficient and lightweight guns are further predicted to augment the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the high initial costs of welding guns may hinder the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

The increasing demand for safety-focused equipment in the welding industry to mitigate the risk factors associated with handling equipment and ensure the safety of workers and employers is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing investments made by leading manufacturers in the R&D activities to create new welding gun technologies for enhancing productivity and efficiency are expected to fuel the growth of the welding guns market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Welding Guns Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted the welding guns market, likewise various other industries. This is mainly due to the disrupted supply chains, changing business working scenarios, and fluctuations in demand over the pandemic period. Moreover, the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors has further decreased the demand for welding guns. Additionally, the restrictions on movement and shipping have resulted in raw material shortages over the crisis. However, the rising adoption of automation and robotics in the welding industry is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market post-pandemic.

Key Players of the Global Welding Guns Market

The major players of the market include

ABICOR BINZEL

Stellantis N.V.

NIMAK GmbH

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

ESAB

The Lincoln Electric Company

Milco Manufacturing

Düring Schweißtechnik GmbH

OBARA CORP.

Arm Welders

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2023, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, an American arc welding and cutting equipment manufacturing company, announced the launch of its Copilot collaborative welding system. It is an entry-level collaborative robot with enhanced capabilities designed for shops and welders to experience robotic welding. It would allow welders to expand their skill sets and save time while performing high-quality welds.

