Welding Materials Market by Type, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Sep 02, 2021, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The increasing spending on the building & construction market, development of manufacturing sectors, and growing repair & maintenance activities are likely to drive the welding materials market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for welding materials due to growing demand in Japan, China, and India. Increasing residential building constructions, as well as remodelling/reconstruction of existing infrastructures, are expected to drive the welding materials market in the region.
In terms of value, arc welding segment is projected to lead the global welding materials market through 2025.
The arc welding segment is projected to lead the welding materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Arc welding has the advantage of high heat concentration during the welding process wherein an electric arc is produced in between the electrode & base materials that melt the metals. The major advantage of arc welding is the concentration of heat applied to a large surface that enables better welding by providing a depth of penetration, which ultimately reduces the welding time. Arc welding is the most preferred welding technology due to its low cost and can be applied to a wide range of metal surfaces.
The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period.
The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period. Flux is a chemical agent, which is used to clean a surface or can be used as a purifying agent. The flux material is used to dissolve the oxides by releasing gases that are trapped on the surface. Fluxes also help remove the impurities from the base metal surface that can further provide a good blending between the base metal and the filler material surface.
In terms of value, the Asia Pacific welding materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC is the largest producer and consumer of welding materials across the globe, with almost all major manufacturers and end-use companies present in the region. APAC has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, driven by the growing population, favorable investment policies, growing economies, and government initiatives directed at promoting electronics and automobile industries in the region. Cheap labor costs, coupled with favorable import-export policies, have made APAC an ideal market for automotive OEMs as well as electronics manufacturers, which, in turn, are expected to drive the regional welding materials demand.
The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are also fueling the demand for welding materials in this region. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 APAC to Witness the Highest Growth Rate Due to Increasing Construction Activities
4.2 Welding Materials Market, by Region and End-Use Industry, 2019
4.3 Global Welding Materials Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries
5.2.1.2 Long-Term Growth in Emerging Markets and Global Energy Infrastructural Investments
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Welding Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Prospect in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 New and Advanced Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor and High Labor Cost
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Prominent Companies
6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Welding Materials Market
6.5 Insights on Arc Welding and Spot Welding
6.5.1 Arc Welding
6.5.2 Spot Welding
6.5.3 Trends
6.5.3.1 Consumable Trends
6.5.3.2 Automation
6.5.3.3 New Processes
6.5.3.4 Advanced Materials
6.5.3.5 Micro Welding
7 Welding Materials Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Arc Welding
7.2.1 Most Preferred Technology for Welding Process
7.3 Resistance Welding
7.3.1 Generally Used for Welding Thinner Gauge Metals
7.4 Oxy-Fuel Welding
7.4.1 Can be Used to Weld in Places That Do Not Have Access to Electricity
7.5 Others
8 Welding Materials Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrodes & Filler Materials
8.2.1 Economical and Can be Used on a Wide Range of Metals
8.3 Fluxes & Wires
8.3.1 Fluxes Shield the Weld from the Atmosphere and Prevent Oxidation
8.4 Gases
8.4.1 Mainly Used to Protect Molten Metals from Contamination and Oxidation
9 Welding Materials Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transportation
9.2.1 Key End-Use Industry of Welding Materials
9.3 Building & Construction
9.3.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies to Boost the Market
9.4 Heavy Industries
9.4.1 Welding is Essential for Repairing Ships, Pipelines, and Offshore Oil Platforms
9.5 Others
10 Welding Materials Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 APAC
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Largest Producer and Consumer of Welding Materials
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Growth Supported by Innovations in the Transportation Industry
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in APAC by 2025
10.2.4 Indonesia
10.2.4.1 Growing Population to Boost Construction Demand and the Welding Materials Market
10.2.5 Rest of APAC
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.1.1 US to Lead the Welding Materials Market in North America by 2025
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.2.1 High Usage of Welding Materials Due to Vast Automobile Industry
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in North America
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 Germany
10.4.1.1 to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in Europe by 2025
10.4.2 UK
10.4.2.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for the Market
10.4.3 France
10.4.3.1 Increasing Foreign Investments in Various End-Use Industries to Drive the Welding Materials Market
10.4.4 Russia
10.4.4.1 Market Growth Supported by the Rise in Public and Private Construction Projects
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.5.1 Market Growth Favored by the Vast Automotive Industry
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.6.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Significantly Contributes to the Increase in Demand for Welding Materials
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Market Growth Supported by Increasing Government Investments Toward Public Infrastructure-Related Projects
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.2.1 Growing Automotive Trade to Boost the Market in South Africa
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in South America
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.2.1 Government Focus on Encouraging Automotive Industry is An Important Driving Force
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Merger & Acquisition
11.2.2 Expansion & Investment
11.2.3 Joint Venture & Agreement
11.2.4 New Product Development
11.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Star
11.3.3 Emerging Leaders
11.3.4 Pervasive
11.3.5 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Air Liquide S.A.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Financial Assessment
12.1.3 Operational Assessment
12.1.4 Products Offered
12.1.5 Recent Developments
12.1.6 SWOT Analysis
12.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.8 Winning Imperatives
12.1.9 Right to Win
12.2 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Financial Assessment
12.2.3 Products Offered
12.2.4 Recent Developments
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.2.7 Winning Imperatives
12.2.8 Right to Win
12.3 Colfax Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Financial Assessment
12.3.3 Products Offered
12.3.4 Recent Developments
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Winning Imperatives
12.3.7 Right to Win
12.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Financial Assessment
12.4.3 Products Offered
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies
12.4.6 Winning Imperatives
12.4.7 Right to Win
12.5 Linde plc
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Financial Assessment
12.5.3 Products Offered
12.5.4 Recent Developments
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Right to Win
12.6 Lincoln Electric Holdings
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Financial Assessment
12.6.3 Products Offered
12.6.4 Recent Developments
12.6.5 Right to Win
12.7 Ador Welding Limited
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Products Offered
12.7.3 Right to Win
12.8 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co. Ltd.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products Offered
12.8.3 Right to Win
12.9 Kobe Steel (Kobelco)
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products Offered
12.9.3 Right to Win
12.10 Other Players
12.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp.
12.10.2 Rolled Alloys
12.10.3 Laiwu Jincai Welding Materials Co. Ltd
12.10.4 Advanced Technologies and Materials Co. Ltd.
12.10.5 Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.
12.10.6 Zulfi Welding Electrodes Factory Co. Ltd.
12.11 Welding Machine Manufacturers
12.11.1 Denyo Co. Ltd
12.11.2 Acro Automation Systems Inc. (Us)
12.11.3 Panasonic Corporation
12.11.4 Esab
12.11.5 Voestalpine Bohler Welding Gmbh
12.11.6 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh
12.11.7 Daihen Corporation
12.11.8 Banner Welding Inc
12.11.9 Sonics & Materials, Inc.
12.11.10 Amada Weld Tech
12.11.11 Fronius International Gmbh
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njziz7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article