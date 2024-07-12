Welding Supply and Welding Gas Store Launches New URL

Toll Gas Online Store to Better Serve the Welding and Industrial Gas Community

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toll Gas, a leading provider of specialty/industrial gases and high purity chemicals, is excited to announce the launch of its new URL, https://tollweldingsupply.com/. This updated web address is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance user experience and provide a more accessible platform for our customers.

With the new URL, Toll Gas aims to simplify the online shopping experience, making it easier for customers to access our wide range of products and services from Argon Gas to welding supplies. The new website will continue to offer the same high-quality industrial gases, welding supplies, and expert customer support that our clients have come to rely on.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new URL, which better reflects our dedication to serving the welding and industrial gas community," said Mike Perry Sales Manager at Toll Gas. "This change is part of our strategic efforts to improve our digital presence and ensure our customers can easily find and purchase the products they need."

The new URL, https://tollweldingsupply.com/, is now live and fully operational. Customers can expect the same seamless navigation, detailed product information, and convenient online ordering system that they experienced with our previous website. Additionally, the new site will feature enhanced security measures to protect our customers' data.

To celebrate the launch of the new URL, Toll Gas is offering special promotions and discounts for online purchases made through https://tollweldingsupply.com/. We invite all our customers to visit the new site and take advantage of these limited-time offers.

For more information, please visit our new website or contact our customer service team at. [email protected] or Customer Service 763.551.5374.

Toll Gas is a trusted supplier of industrial gases, welding supplies, and high purity chemicals, serving a diverse range of industries across the United States. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Toll Gas provides innovative solutions and expert support to meet the unique needs of our clients.

