Welikethestockwtf Super PAC Lifts Off Passing $10,000 in Donations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail investors have struck a chord in 2021. Members of the popular Reddit sub r/Wallstreetbets brought retail investors out of the shadows and into the limelight in late January as GameStop, AMC and other stocks popular within r/Wallstreetbets skyrocketed. They have since been the catalyst for multiple congressional hearings and even some regulatory changes.

"It's all grassroots," said Chad Minnis who started the Political Action Committee. "A Super PAC by and for Retail Investors. No ulterior motives. No political angle. Just a massive national megaphone to be handed over to r/Wallstreetbets." It seems to be catching on. Welikethestockwtf just passed $10,000 in donations.

Welikethestockwtf wants to "Run a full-page ad in The New York Times with content created and chosen by members of r/Wallstreetbets." When questioned about the audacious goal, Christian Freed, the PAC treasurer said, "We picked it because it would be impossible to ignore, plus anyone involved could pick up a copy as a memento."

Late January marked an explosion of new users as r/Wallstreetbets skyrocketed from about 2.5 million users to over 9 million. By the time Welikethestockwtf launched their Super PAC from California a collective of decentralized grassroots efforts began to spring up across the country in support of "Meme Stocks" and their investors.

On the South Side of Chicago, a person that wishes to remain anonymous created this website https://bit.ly/3dUaPj8 in one night as a sort of digital scrapbook to compile some of the best memes associated with the movement. It has since evolved to showcase and promote other content and grassroots projects as its creator said, "What started off as a silly website began to not be so silly anymore after I saw the web traffic it was generating."

In the Pacific Northwest, twin brothers Finley and Quinn Henry Mulligan noticed a half dozen movies in the works about the meme stock saga and realized an important perspective was missing. The perspective of the people that started this all, known to each other as Apes within the Reddit community. The brothers figured their background in film along with their unique perspective was the perfect fit to tell this story. Their website apestogetherstrongdoc.com goes on to state, "By creating this film from within the community, using our own resources, we are not beholden to anyone else's money. We can say what we want, how we want, when we want."

While nobody knows exactly how or when the meme stock saga will come to an end, one thing has been made abundantly clear. Retail investors aren't waiting around for things to change; they are spearheading the movement themselves.

