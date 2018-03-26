Welk Resorts' 3rd Annual Spring Fling set for April 7-8

This event promises fun for the whole family with attractions that include a ferris wheel, swings, bumper cars, obstacle races and more — all included with paid admission. Premium rides include a trapeze and 360-degree Kiiker swing. Guests will also enjoy live musical performances by L.A.vation — billed as the world's greatest U2 cover band, Eric Sage, Austin Ellis, and Circus Mafia, as well as special demonstrations by local vendors. Event-goers can delight in classic American treats and signature drinks prepared by Welk Resorts' Executive Chef Daniel Garcia. For attendees who would like to enjoy a weekend getaway at the resort, a special mini-vacation is available for purchase, which includes a one-night stay in a one-bedroom villa (sleeps four), four VIP admission tickets with front-of-the-line access, and 20 premium ride tickets, all for just $115*.

To learn more, book a mini-vacation, or buy tickets, visit www.welkspringfling.eventbrite.com. Adult ticket prices start at $12; child ticket prices start at $10 (ages 3–12). Children under 3 are free.

About the Company — Welk Resorts was founded in 1964 by famed television band leader, Lawrence Welk. Since then, the Welk legacy has matured into an international hospitality brand, developing or investing in high-quality resorts featuring over 1,200 luxury vacation ownership accommodations in the San Diego, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, Branson, and Cabo San Lucas areas. Welk is also a proud partner of the RCI Global Exchange Network. For more information visit www.welkresorts.com.

* Subject to availability. Participation in a timeshare tour is required. Terms and conditions apply.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welk-resorts-3rd-annual-spring-fling-set-for-april-78-300619822.html

SOURCE Welk Resort Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welkresorts.com

