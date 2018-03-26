Welk Resorts' 3rd Annual Spring Fling set for April 7-8

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welk Resorts San Diego is hosting its third annual Spring Fling Family Festival. This event is open to the public, and will take place at the Welk Resorts San Diego Golf Course located at 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 from 12–8pm.
This event promises fun for the whole family with attractions that include a ferris wheel, swings, bumper cars, obstacle races and more — all included with paid admission. Premium rides include a trapeze and 360-degree Kiiker swing. Guests will also enjoy live musical performances by L.A.vation — billed as the world's greatest U2 cover band, Eric Sage, Austin Ellis, and Circus Mafia, as well as special demonstrations by local vendors. Event-goers can delight in classic American treats and signature drinks prepared by Welk Resorts' Executive Chef Daniel Garcia. For attendees who would like to enjoy a weekend getaway at the resort, a special mini-vacation is available for purchase, which includes a one-night stay in a one-bedroom villa (sleeps four), four VIP admission tickets with front-of-the-line access, and 20 premium ride tickets, all for just $115*.
To learn more, book a mini-vacation, or buy tickets, visit www.welkspringfling.eventbrite.com. Adult ticket prices start at $12; child ticket prices start at $10 (ages 3–12). Children under 3 are free.
About the Company — Welk Resorts was founded in 1964 by famed television band leader, Lawrence Welk. Since then, the Welk legacy has matured into an international hospitality brand, developing or investing in high-quality resorts featuring over 1,200 luxury vacation ownership accommodations in the San Diego, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, Branson, and Cabo San Lucas areas. Welk is also a proud partner of the RCI Global Exchange Network. For more information visit www.welkresorts.com.
* Subject to availability. Participation in a timeshare tour is required. Terms and conditions apply.
