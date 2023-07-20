Welker Properties Announces Wolf Creek Farms Melissa Build-to-Rent - One of the Largest New Developments in Dallas-Fort Worth

News provided by

Welker Properties

20 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The near $100 million development brings over 340 Class A, Build-to-Rent units on 32-acre site to Collin County

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welker Properties, a vertically integrated multifamily real estate development company, today announced the $95 million development of Wolf Creek Farms Melissa Build-to-Rent (BTR), which will bring 343 Class-A units to Collin County. The project establishes Welker Properties as a leader in BTR across Dallas-Fort Worth.

While many key players in real estate are hesitant in today's macroeconomic environment, Welker Properties is leveraging the caution of others and doubling down on their resources to build and provide much needed housing options for residents.

The gated community is strategically located between I-75 and Sam Rayburn Tollway and will bring together all the best aspects of single-family homes with detached units that have their own private yards, along with the flexibility, amenities, and maintenance free living that comes with living at a Class-A apartment.

"In the past 10 years, Dallas-Fort Worth's population has increased by more than 20%, creating an increased need for housing," said Andrew Welker, Founder and CEO of Welker Properties. "This project is designed with best-in-class specialists to create a community that optimizes resident satisfaction across generations."

Wolf Creek Farms' first-class community amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, resident lounge, multiple open courtyards, Wi-Fi in all common areas and units, and controlled property access. Units will range from one and two car garages to cottage-style homes with the option to rent a detached garage.

Highly rated public schools and abundant retail and services, including McKinney Town Square, The Star in Frisco, and The Shops at Legacy are within easy reach of the community.

"Luxury BTR communities are emerging throughout the United States, especially in the Sunbelt markets. As these areas increase in popularity, we are proud to prioritize BTR communities that provide residents with high-quality living and the opportunity to experience everything Melissa has to offer without the long-term commitment of homeownership," added Welker.

Welker Properties plans to begin construction in the Fall of 2023. Development will take place over the next two years with the goal of completion by the end of 2025.

Welker Properties entered the multifamily industry in 2018. The company's focus is on both value-add multifamily opportunities and new development positioned in areas with the strongest market fundamentals prime for high growth.

For more information on Welker Properties and Wolf Creek Farms Melissa BTR, visit https://www.welkerproperties.com/

About Welker Properties
Welker Properties is a vertically integrated real estate development company located in Dallas, TX. Founded in 2018, the company's focus is on both value-add multifamily opportunities and new development positioned in areas with the strongest market fundamentals prime for high growth.

Media Contact: 
5W Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Welker Properties

