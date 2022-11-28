Well Abandonment Services Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The well abandonment services market size is forecast to increase by USD 1522.38 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by maturing oil and gas fields, regulatory requirements for well abandonment, and the rise of renewable energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Abandonment Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the well abandonment services market as a part of the oilfield equipment and services market, which covers products and companies engaged in upstream exploration and production (E&P) operations, production of equipment or service contracts, and is an important manufacturing sector which caters to the needs of oil and gas upstream sector.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A&T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M & W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., and Petrofac Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (offshore and onshore), type (permanent and temporary), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Offshore:

The offshore segment grew gradually by USD 2,294.34 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The segment will observe high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of matured offshore oil and gas wells in many areas globally, especially in the GoM and the North Sea. The market is also witnessing growth in the number of oil and gas well-decommissioning activities. For instance, in April 2022, Petrofac Ltd. received a contract from the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science, and Resources to decommission Northern Endeavour FPSO. Many such decommissioning activities are expected to be carried out over the forecast period. As a result of these factors, the market will observe strong growth in the segment.

What are the key data covered in well abandonment services market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the well abandonment services market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the well abandonment services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of well abandonment services market vendors

Well Abandonment Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1522.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A&T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M & W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., and Petrofac Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

